The celebrations of our Spiritual Baptist citizens in 2023 appear to be extra-special from a political perspective.
With the general election of 2025 looming, it would seem that the Baptist vote is being assiduously courted. Although both the People’s National Movement (PNM) and the United National Congress (UNC) have contributed handsomely to the Spiritual Baptist cause, one is left with the feeling that their love can now carry a whiff of politics.
It could be that my view, personal, unsolicited and unpaid, is getting jaded. There is a tantalising general election to be won in 2025. Forget about local government elections, 2025 is the political Hollywood/Bollywood Oscar ceremony. Who will walk the red carpet? PNM or UNC?
However, it is not only the PNM/UNC and whichever party wins in a Tobago House of Assembly (THA) vote that will be angling for Spiritual Baptist support. Promises are being made on screen and in the newspapers. The Spiritual Baptists can have anything and everything, to their hearts desire.
Whereas the UNC did not turn up for the inauguration of our new President, UNC stalwarts can be seen, appropriately dressed like Baptists, with hands clasped in prayer and sharing in their celebrations like good citizens.
Can I ask where was the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) in expressing congratulatory words to the Baptists? The NTA wishes to transform Trinidad and Tobago. How come they did not wish to court the Spiritual Shouter Baptist vote? Is it too early to show their hands?
This is sweet T&T where if you want to govern, you have to love up everybody. Image is every single thing. From early o’clock, you have to hit the road running. In all directions. You cannot pretend to play political mas if you ’fraid powder.
The THA does not have one cent to spare, but Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has already made impressive promises to assist with the completion of their Baptists’ educational complex, situated on land given by a former PNM chief secretary, Orville London.
Every single vote counts in T&T. Those who cannot hear will feel in 2025. Political image is everything.
Congratulations to the Spiritual Shouter Baptist community for the impressive displays on your special holiday in 2023. See you again in 2024.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin