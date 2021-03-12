Making lemonade from lemons

Kindly allow me this opportunity to congratulate the team at NiQuan Energy on the commissioning of its patented process gas-to-liquids plant at Pointe-a -Pierre.
Though there are many who have been content with the failed World GTL plant going the way of rot and rust, I for one am grateful that as a result of the innovation and initiative of a small cohort of believers, what was once considered a multi-billion-dollar loss has now been converted into a viable project that is expected to return value to the taxpayers in the amount of $2.1 billion over the life of the plant.
Additionally, it is heartening to note that during these difficult times the NiQuan project not only provided 700 construction jobs, but now that the plant has been started, it will provide employment for 65 permanent staff and opportunities for 650 more in other companies along the supply chain.
Lastly, the fact that this is the first plant of its kind in the western hemisphere is one that should be trumpeted and celebrated by all of our citizens as a recognition not only of our energy sector’s continued attractiveness in the eyes of foreign investors, but as yet another example of how Trinidad and Tobago continues to occupy a prominent position on the leading edge of innovation after more than a century of oil and gas production.
Thank you, NiQuan Energy, for making the proverbial lemonade from lemons!
Godspeed!
G Elias
Cascade