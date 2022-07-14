As I read the letter to the editor in the Express, “A Senate vote against law-abiding citizens”, I could not help asking myself the question: what kind of fool is so ignorant to pen this?
Then, at the end of the letter, I saw the name Harry Partap, “former UNC MP”, and my question was answered. Fool, indeed! Clearly destined to be “former” a lot of things, and not “current” anything.
• Point 1: “I listened to the debate and could not reconcile in my mind how our lawmakers can put the rights of criminals above those of law-abiding citizens.”
They are the same rights. Same rights. Go do some reading on basic rights.
• Point 2: “The six UNC and five Independent senators argued to protect the constitutional and human rights of criminals.”
No one is a criminal unless they are tried and convicted in a duly appointed, recognised court of law. Simply charging someone does not make them a criminal. In fact, if you look at the statistics, you would realise 999 times out of 1,000, the police do not have a case robust enough to pass through the court and gain a conviction.
• Point 3: “They were concerned about conditions at Remand Yard and were sorry for criminals who will be locked away for four months pending bail.”
And rightly so!
• Point 4: “It is a serious breach of the constitutional and human rights of decent citizens to live in peace.”
It is also a serious breach of the constitutional and human rights of any person to be found guilty before trial and testing the evidence, and locked up without due process. I bet the writer’s opinion would change if it were him being locked up; you would soon see how quickly he’d be bleating for bail.
Mohan Ramcharan
Birmingham, England