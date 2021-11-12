Making sensible choices

I’d like to highlight two things. I’ll try to be concise.

First thing: the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26, basically ended with countries worldwide giving lip service and little else towards making changes to reduce their additions to greenhouse gases to the atmosphere—their “carbon footprint”, per se.

In the meantime, we had a practically worldwide experiment with regard to work-from-home and rotational working arrangements.

Benefits of such arrangements are well known, and include:

• Less time spent in traffic, so more time to be productive;

• Easier to supervise children in a time of closed nurseries and virtual schooling;

• Less mass movement, so slower spread of viral pathogen;

• Improved mental health, with people being able to work at their own pace;

• Savings on some bills for employers, such as telephone bills;

• Fewer vehicles on the roads, so less pollution from vehicles.

I’m certain there are records of productivity levels before and during lockdown measures. Even I (not a statistician) can collate that information, run some statistical analyses, and determine which departments of which Government agencies performed statistically significantly better on rotation.

Obviously, such units should remain on rotation. It’s beneficial to all, and even shows this blip on the world map is doing its part in reducing our carbon footprint.

Second thing: Singapore (80-per cent vaccination rate) is apparently musing over blocking all unvaccinated (by choice) individuals from accessing free healthcare. Some Trinis are vociferously supporting this stance, wishing it be enforced locally.

Just pointing out some things here:

• “Free” healthcare is not free; we pay health surcharge and other taxes to fund it. To have someone pay for a service they can’t access when needed is nothing short of madness;

• This flies in the face of the Hippocratic oath. Triage only applies when absolutely necessary, and must be logically justifiable. None of us has the right to place a vaccinated life as more valuable than an unvaccinated one;

• This promotes segregation and open discrimination against the unvaccinated. “Here every creed and race find an equal place” and “discipline, tolerance, production” would be nothing more than lip service;

• It gives the impression the vaccines don’t work, so the vaccinated must avoid the unvaccinated to survive. “Herd immunity”, by the way, is supposed to protect those who are not vaccinated;

• “The right to health was again recognised as a human right in the 1966 International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.” Succinctly put, access to healthcare is a human right. We don’t get to choose to deny it to anyone.

I hope our leaders never go down this path.

Shabba De Leon

Arima

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

When the sun was shining

When the sun was shining

We hardly ever went to the seaside as children. Family outings were rare, and I loved them in a conflicted way. The idea of going to the beach meant it was a special day, and I ­always ruined it.

Inevitably, I would be car sick en route. I don’t recall being given any motion sickness medications beforehand; maybe they were an unknown entity then, but a plastic bag and a lime would be standard gear.

Placing lives ­before votes

Placing lives ­before votes

Latest figures on the presence of the Covid-19 virus and its more deadly Delta variant in our midst are startling, to say the least.

The total number of persons identified with Delta stands at 199.

The total number of persons who have died having contracted the virus is at 1,828—with 132 of those deaths coming between November 1 and November 12, less than two weeks.

Implementing a workable criminal justice system

Implementing a workable criminal justice system

The abolition of preliminary enquiries for indictable criminal offences is being touted as a great solution in erasing the backlog of pending cases at the Magistrates’ Court which will eventually assist in speeding up the delivery of justice and thus improve the criminal justice system regarding justice for all.

Stop the blame game; sell us on the joy of achievement

Joy is often stolen by comparison. Trinbagonians continue to rob ourselves of potential joy because of the continued comparison of our Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, with the Prime of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley. I am guilty because I want so much more for my country, and I worry that I can see no clear direction.

Unite for the good of T&T

What was interesting about a TV news clip last Sunday is that two Tobagonians seemed very decided on voting for change—one, particularly, harping on the opposition she is likely to face when news of her decision got out.

The latter concern on her part would have probably been derived from the prevailing assumption that all people of African descent, which she was, would automatically vote for the PNM, considering the ethnic divide which is ingrained in the politics of this country as a whole.

Making sensible choices

I’d like to highlight two things. I’ll try to be concise.

First thing: the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26, basically ended with countries worldwide giving lip service and little else towards making changes to reduce their additions to greenhouse gases to the atmosphere—their “carbon footprint”, per se.