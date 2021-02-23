Manage the maracas car park

I would like to appeal to the people who are in charge of the Maracas Beach car park to put some sort of system in place for the use of the car park on the weekends.

I will specify Sundays because that is the day I usually go to Maracas Beach and is one of the most popular days for people going to that beach.

There is usually a long line of traffic to enter the car park. I am talking around 10 a.m. when it is still relatively quiet. This traffic also causes problems at the roundabout, especially if the police are not around.

Cars coming from the east of Maracas Beach travelling in a westerly direction have trouble getting past the roundabout because of the traffic.

One of the things I would like to suggest is to allow people to pay when exiting the car park, as this would allow a faster flow of traffic entering the car park.

Gerard Duval

Petit Valley

