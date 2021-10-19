I would normally have a somewhat pleasant preamble before I get into my letters, giving the inspiration for them, but this one is different.
My position on the jab was made public via this said newspaper in a letter on July 23, “Vaccination is a choice”, so no need for me to go there.
My issue since then, however, is the number of employers who have made it clear to their employees that with immediate effect they will no longer be employed unless they get the Covid-19 vaccine.
Why is no one from the ministries of Labour, Public Utilities or from the Office of the Attorney General stepping in to stop this? The jab is not part of the Constitution which supports the Government position of no mandatory jab, so why are employers giving their employees an ultimatum?
The meaning of mandatory, according to the dictionary I have, is “required by law or rules; compulsory”; while the meaning of ultimatum is “a final warning issued by a person or country to another party that action will be taken unless that party agrees to meet their demands”.
I ask this especially of State-owned/run companies that are giving their employees said ultimatum, because the State definitely has passed no law!
So I ask again, since this scourge is present and growing, will the State/employer be claiming responsibility for down time of an employee due to adverse reaction, especially extremely adverse reactions?
Will the State/employer claim responsibility in the case of death? Why is an employee’s two or more years of employment now in danger?
After five years of employment, an individual is told that effective today, if they wish to get their contract renewed, they have to take the jab?
There are temporary employees who have been given the ultimatum and asked to be at least made permanent so if the jab kills them, at least their spouse/children would get something.
Whereas I don’t agree with this, this is where our leaders have placed us—jab and feed my family, or no jab and starve!
For the leaders of my country to encourage/allow this, it is wrong and unjust! Maybe next election, only those with the jab will be allowed to vote.
Hugh Springer