I am compelled to write on this issue in light of the attack on St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves on August 5.
He suffered a busted head on his way to his country’s Parliament, seeking to pass Covid-19 regulations making vaccination mandatory in some sectors to curb the spread of Covid-19 and the various variants. Barbadians also held a massive protest against their government for wanting to do the same, while in Guyana, unvaccinated front line health workers were blocked from entering hospitals on Monday.
I do not support Government making vaccinations mandatory, but I believe the Government has a duty to educate, inform and encourage the citizenry on the benefits of taking Covid-19 vaccines. We now also have the benefit of vaccine leadership where both Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar took their shots publicly.
The Government should also ensure the vaccination drive constantly improves on its efficiency by implementing strategies to penetrate remote areas and hesitant sectors, ensuring availability and accessibility of the vaccine to every citizen of age.
Testing facilities should be similarly efficient and accessible for all citizens.
With that said, if any government decides to make vaccination mandatory in some sectors, will there be exceptions? Fifteen countries have made vaccination compulsory on some level, the latest being France.
Do mandatory vaccines impinge on our human rights?
A crucial point in the vaccine debate is that Covid-19 poses a major public health risk to those unvaccinated by choice and those who cannot yet be vaccinated, such as children under age 12.
Those who think a vaccine requirement violates their human rights may be concerned about the freedom to refuse vaccination on personal, ideological or religious reasons and those who may have allergic reactions from the side effects of the vaccine.
Is there a right to refuse the vaccine?
One school of thought is that people do not have a fundamental right to refuse vaccination because one person’s choice affects the health of other people and the public at large.
The vaccination policies of the private sector vary where they have their own rights to shape their environments to protect their business interests. Workers also have the right to feel safe at work.
It would be very interesting when the Ministry of Education lays out its vaccination policy for schools. Will pupils whose parents refuse them permission to be vaccinated be allowed to attend school? Or will they be allowed to attend school with the caveat of regular testing?
We also await the Ministry of Labour’s vaccination policy in the workplace since there have been calls from the sector for some framework. Most union leaders are against mandatory vaccination as they too see the possible legal challenges.
Vaccine passes may soon have to be introduced as the economy reopens fully. The problem with that is the issue of discrimination and ensuring how the system is implemented at places of business and work.
What is important is that all countries stay flexible about changing vaccine policies as conditions and circumstances change with new variants. Pandemic policies may be good this month, but need to be rethought next month.
At present, we just need to find a way to balance protection of public health and getting back to some normalcy of life.
Ramona Ramdial
Former MP/minister