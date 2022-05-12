Mandir intruders must not get away

The Hindu Women’s Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago Inc wishes to strongly condemn the actions of the perpetrators who recently defiled, looted and vandalised the Carapo Shiv Mandir.

The tremendous outpouring of empathy from persons of all races and religions is heartening. It is a reminder that the words of our National Anthem, “Here every creed and race find an equal place”, still echo in the consciousness of many good and right-thinking persons.

Breaking into a mandir, or any place of worship, is a disrespectful act. Other religious institutions have been robbed and vandalised in the last few years, but this intrusion is of a far more alarming level. This exceeded the limits of burglary and vandalism, and one can conclude it had a spiteful, religious intolerant and bigoted intent, based on the actions of the perpetrators.

Cooking and consuming meat in a mandir affect the spiritual vibrations in the mandir. Mandirs are a place of worship and, when established, certain prayers and rituals are conducted to ensure the vibrations meet the requirements of the scriptures. The vibrations of meat are contrary to the vibrations created in the mandir.

While the presence of meat in the mandir is offensive alone, the fact that beef was used adds another layer of insult and disrespect.

It is well known in T&T that cows are sacred to Hindus. For us Hindus, the cow is likened to a mother who produces milk which sustains the baby when the mother cannot. Whilst this is our view, we do not force any­one to agree with it, we do not try to change anyone’s diet.

However, we must be allowed to practise our beliefs in our homes and mandirs without fear of disrespect or persecution.

The biggest crime here is not about the thousands of dollars in kitchen utensils and repairs. It is about a door being opened for religious hate crimes, which we are only familiar with when we look at happenings in other countries where religious tension is a daily occurrence.

The actions of these intruders have proven that within the hearts of some, there is deep-seated hatred and bigotry which, if left unchecked, can gradually manifest from one religion to another.

If these zealots are not brought to justice for their crimes, then as a nation we are entering a downward spiral of no return.

It is for this reason that the police and Judiciary must spare no effort in bringing these perpetrators to swift justice with an attitude of deterrence. There must be a strong signal by all that this kind of behaviour is not part of the landscape of T&T.

Hindu Women’s

Organisation of

Trinidad and Tobago

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Get the children to safety now

Get the children to safety now

NO, Dr Rowley, there is nothing “serious and responsible” about a government knowingly keeping children in dangerous situations for five months-plus while it deals with problems at the Children’s Authority that it has failed to address and solve in over six years.

At his news conference yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley gave a timeline of what his Government has been doing since December 13 when it received the Justice Jones committee’s report on abuse of children at State-funded residential facilities.

Better systems critical to food security

Today in the Caribbean, food security is in a highly precarious position. In the region we estimate some 2.8 million people are challenged to meet their own basic food needs. The Covid-19 pandemic compounded an already tenuous situation for people in the region. Now, reverberations of the Ukraine crisis on food systems are also expected to be felt in this region.

National apprenticeship programme will help curb school violence

There is a need to unify the various proposals to curb school violence and gang proliferation in Trinidad and Tobago.

Firstly, the Minister of Youth Development and National Service has come up with the idea of an agriculture programme that caters to just 300 youths when there are thousands of idle youths. The kicker is most of them are not interested in planting the land.

Great job by parang association

I would like to thank you for recognising me as one of the awardees at the 50th anniversary gala award ceremony at NAPA on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

In addition, I must say as a person who travels around the globe, this performance could be regarded a world-class event.

The National Parang Orchestra, which had two conductors and two tenor pans, maintained the original parang sound, and I found the standard to be that of an international presentation.

Mandir intruders must not get away

The Hindu Women’s Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago Inc wishes to strongly condemn the actions of the perpetrators who recently defiled, looted and vandalised the Carapo Shiv Mandir.

The tremendous outpouring of empathy from persons of all races and religions is heartening. It is a reminder that the words of our National Anthem, “Here every creed and race find an equal place”, still echo in the consciousness of many good and right-thinking persons.

...Rubbing salt in wound

The article by Dr Winford James, entitled “The Shame of my name” (Sunday Guardian, May 1, 2022) was recently drawn to my attention. Even though Dr James subsequently apologised for its content, I think that his apology rubs salt in the wound.