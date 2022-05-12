Mandir intruders must not get away

NO, Dr Rowley, there is nothing “serious and responsible” about a government knowingly keeping children in dangerous situations for five months-plus while it deals with problems at the Children’s Authority that it has failed to address and solve in over six years.

At his news conference yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley gave a timeline of what his Government has been doing since December 13 when it received the Justice Jones committee’s report on abuse of children at State-funded residential facilities.