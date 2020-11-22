I agree with Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith where, in a news briefing, he was explaining that Drugs Sou Sou is a pyramid scheme in which many people were investing their money for bigger return.
Sad to say, many people were benefiting while many people were losing their money. If my memory serves me correctly, there was a pyramid scheme like this one in the 1970s and it crashed.
I am in doubt now whether all these people who put their money in Drugs Sou Sou would ever have it returned to them since the TTPS has intervened in this scheme. Let us wait for further developments as they come to us.
Rasheed Khan
Coryal Village