FOR quite a number of years local government reform has been a term heard all over Trinidad and Tobago; but what really is local government reform and how does it benefit the citizens of our country?
According to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, local government reform is all about getting better management and letting burgesses have greater management in their own affairs. He said the mission of the Government is to continue to improve the quality of life in this country by improving local government delivery, and an integral part of that is the revenue stream that local government will have.
With the new system, the focus will be on ten pillars of reform: security and funding; executive authority; new responsibilities; local contractors; more effective municipal policing; developmental control; infrastructure works; disaster management; involvement of civil society; and regional development.
According to the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government, the new model of local government would see a direct linkage between the municipal corporations and the Ministry of Finance as it relates to finance and all other matters similar to what obtains for the Tobago House of Assembly. The municipal councils will now be required to fully manage their affairs resulting in the development of an effective local self-governing system. Local government bodies in the 14 municipalities will be given a high level of autonomy. Local government bodies will be allowed to keep taxes and other revenues within their boundaries. Using this additional funding, these bodies will be responsible for school maintenance, social welfare services, sporting programmes and, very importantly, agricultural programmes.
The Prime Minister has indicated that local government reform will address major issues by removing constraints, red tape and bureaucracy that prevent local government bodies from doing their work in an effective and efficient manner. Noteworthy, the reform will allow local government bodies to collect, retain and spend taxes such as property tax, traffic tickets and parking fees, dangerous dogs registration fines and fees all to be spent on your community. There will be guaranteed local opportunities for small and medium contractors to develop, build and grow. Members of the community will also be able to access apprenticeship through skill based platforms that would be developed.
Local government reform would also bring the power to better impact chronic health and environmental issues in all communities. This would include more timely distribution of a truck-borne water supply, collection and disposal of solid waste, clearing of unkempt lots and overgrown bush, fumigation of premises, insect vector and rodent control, control of dangerous dogs, food inspection and public health education. A lot more will be done infrastructurally as well such as better access roads to agricultural lands, beaches, savannahs and establishment of operating standards to regulate scrap yards and garages.
Local government reform as proposed by the government is certainly the way forward in eliminating the current archaic and obvious ineffective system currently being used by local government bodies. These proposals will create an end to the cries of certain local governing bodies that funding is not available to provide services to the people and communities under their care. I urge all citizens to use the opportunity to do your own research and understand the importance of supporting and being a part this crucial transition for the betterment of everyone in our beautiful Trinidad and Tobago.