Many benefits to having Spanish as a second language

Having read the article of Marina Salandy-Brown regarding the reintroduction of Spanish as a second language in Trinidad and Tobago, I have to agree and endorse her proposition to consider Spanish as an added tool in our arsenal of languages.

We were there once when the country was under the rule of Don Jose Maria Chacon, a Spanish governor who served from 1783 to 1797 and who was responsible for declaring a town in the South as San Fernando.

And even today one can easily notice many towns and places have derivative names from Spanish—San Juan, Sangre Grande, Manzanilla, Rio Claro, San Fernando, Guapo, Palo Seco, Santa Cruz, Santa Rosa, Sanchito, Maracas and many more.

I couldn’t clearly state why we have lost the continuation of Spanish as a second language. Some of our schools still offer it in its curriculum but it is not compulsory; other languages like Latin and French were also optional.

I studied Latin and French because the school offered it, but I didn’t have the slightest notion of Spanish although in the early days I didn’t realise that many of the names mentioned above were derived from Spanish roots.

Not only is speaking Spanish essential in schools, but right next door we can benefit from all sorts of food imports from our neighbouring countries in Latin America.

In addition, this in my opinion can reduce our food prices because we will no longer need to import yams from Ghana, apples from Canada or the UK, when Chile produces a host of apples and grapes.

Salandy makes a good point that we should reintroduce Spanish in our schools and make it our second language. I have learnt it, speak and read it fluently, and I am convinced it could be an added feature to our school curriculum.

So, to say April 23 was International Spanish Language Day I believe it is an understatement. We should embrace the opportunity and make Spanish our second language.

Jay Rakhar

New York

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Scary prelude to the wet season

Scary prelude to the wet season

With dry season showers already triggering enough flash flooding to tie up traffic and disrupt public activity, we should be concerned about what lies ahead when the wet season officially begins in about a month’s time.

Chastened by experience, even the normally gung-ho Minister of Works, Rohan Sinanan, was cautious when asked by San Juan/ Barataria MP Saddam Hosein if his constituents would be spared flooding this year: “I can do as much as I can do, but I am not God,” Sinanan responded.

Fixing our human rights face

Fixing our human rights face

The country’s Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs swiftly responded to what one report called the “damning” aspects of a US report on our human rights.

Minister Browne told a reporter the Government “welcomes and stands to benefit” from what he termed a type of “collaborative approach” in the preparation of this latest examination of our record.

Many benefits to having Spanish as a second language

Having read the article of Marina Salandy-Brown regarding the reintroduction of Spanish as a second language in Trinidad and Tobago, I have to agree and endorse her proposition to consider Spanish as an added tool in our arsenal of languages.

We were there once when the country was under the rule of Don Jose Maria Chacon, a Spanish governor who served from 1783 to 1797 and who was responsible for declaring a town in the South as San Fernando.

Impressed by the beaches ...but talk about garbage!

Having recently visited Trinidad, I was impressed by the beautiful beaches and the warmth and kindness of the people we encountered.

We were lucky enough to get to Scotland Bay, Down D Islands, but my family was appalled by the amount of disgusting garbage left on the beach.

We gathered up about 12 bags of garbage and brought it back on the boat with us, but I had to wonder who would leave such an awful mess on a beautiful beach like that.

Private land owners left to the wolves

SEVERAL recent news items caught my eye. The first was that Mr Rohan Sinanan reported his family’s land near Penal was being sold by fraudsters.

In this case the police assisted, but had been unable to find the fraudsters on site during their visits to the scene.

The second was a lament by Mr Samuel Thornhill in Toco about the serious infrastructural deficiencies that are allowed to remain while the Government promotes massive expenditure on another white elephant­—the Toco port.

Prevention better than cure

It is a known fact that child abuse is not limited to homes, but also child daycare centres in T&T, and may be more rampant than reported in the media. In more recent times two of our nation’s children succumbed to brutal home beatings.

Local government, through the 14 municipal regions and the Tobago House of Assembly, have the opportunity to greatly assist in combating child abuse by way of periodic and impromptu visits to such homes and centres.