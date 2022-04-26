Many benefits to having Spanish as a second language

Having read the article of Marina Salandy-Brown regarding the reintroduction of Spanish as a second language in Trinidad and Tobago, I have to agree and endorse her proposition to consider Spanish as an added tool in our arsenal of languages.
We were there once when the country was under the rule of Don Jose Maria Chacon, a Spanish governor who served from 1783 to 1797 and who was responsible for declaring a town in the South as San Fernando.
And even today one can easily notice many towns and places have derivative names from Spanish—San Juan, Sangre Grande, Manzanilla, Rio Claro, San Fernando, Guapo, Palo Seco, Santa Cruz, Santa Rosa, Sanchito, Maracas and many more.
I couldn’t clearly state why we have lost the continuation of Spanish as a second language. Some of our schools still offer it in its curriculum but it is not compulsory; other languages like Latin and French were also optional.
I studied Latin and French because the school offered it, but I didn’t have the slightest notion of Spanish although in the early days I didn’t realise that many of the names mentioned above were derived from Spanish roots.
Not only is speaking Spanish essential in schools, but right next door we can benefit from all sorts of food imports from our neighbouring countries in Latin America.
In addition, this in my opinion can reduce our food prices because we will no longer need to import yams from Ghana, apples from Canada or the UK, when Chile produces a host of apples and grapes.
Salandy makes a good point that we should reintroduce Spanish in our schools and make it our second language. I have learnt it, speak and read it fluently, and I am convinced it could be an added feature to our school curriculum.
So, to say April 23 was International Spanish Language Day I believe it is an understatement. We should embrace the opportunity and make Spanish our second language.
Jay Rakhar
New York