While the PM was speaking at a handing over ceremony of 200 police motorcycles from China on Wednesday, the best thing he could have thought about saying was that many public servants produce absolutely nothing but make the most noise when their salary is late?
That was the only thing that could have come to his mind? The funny part is while there are always lazy workers in every organisation, he casts everyone with the same brush in the public service. I am employed in the public service and I take great offence to his statement. We here work our backs off to facilitate the public as we know our customers are the public. We are public servants and we exist to service the public.