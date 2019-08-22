While the PM was speaking at a handing over ceremony of 200 police motorcycles from China on Wednesday, the best thing he could have thought about saying was that many public servants produce absolutely nothing but make the most noise when their salary is late?

That was the only thing that could have come to his mind? The funny part is while there are always lazy workers in every organisation, he casts everyone with the same brush in the public service. I am employed in the public service and I take great offence to his statement. We here work our backs off to facilitate the public as we know our customers are the public. We are public servants and we exist to service the public.

Wither CCJ progress?

JAMAICA, a major constituent of the Caribbean’s socio-political and economic ethos, and a regional leader in sports and culture, has somehow remained in the back row of constitutional advances.

Deciphering the political rhetoric

OVER the years, many politicians have declared their intentions to change our political culture, to create a new politics or political culture and now even claim to be building a new society.

Girls need their fathers

WE all know that boys thrive when appropriate male role models are in their space to guide them. For a boy, having a strong and stable father to set good a example is priceless. I have two sons, and although I have my flaws and shortcomings as a dad, I am very aware of my influence on them.

Guyana: street corner spyware?

IT’S all happening in Guyana. Oil boom. Constitutional crisis. Impending elections. And now, the Big Brother Is Watching You stuff.

Problem is the leaders, not the workers

AS stated by our Prime Minister and affirmed by a TV6 News poll, it’s quite obvious and accepted that a few public servants aren’t exactly earning their pay. Other people will address that for the millionth time. I prefer to highlight the opposite to what’s stated —the plight of the overly efficient worker, both of the public sector (yes, that exists) and private sector.

Do the right thing, Mr Rowley

In the 1940 Narvik/ Norway debate in the UK House of Commons, the most famous parliamentary debate given that it changed the course of World War ii by bringing Winston Churchill into office, Conservative MP Leo Amery told sitting prime minister Neville Chamberlain, “In the name of God go”.