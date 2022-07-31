Many more deserving cops

The 42 police officers who were honoured last week by being given medals and certificates for diligently and selflessly serving the country during the attempted coup certainly deserved the recognition.
However, I wish to mention that the officers who were assigned to do the research and who submitted the names for approval to be presented with the medals and certificates apparently did not do an in-depth research.
Had an in-depth research been done, the list of deserving officers would have been much longer. Apart from the officers who would have done the research and submitted the list with the names, that list would have gone through a process channel, and most likely found its way to the Commissioner of Police (Ag) for his approval.
I questioned myself as to whether all those officers who had dealings with the list did not observe along the way, that it was not properly done. Had proper research been done, it would have revealed that the Homicide Bureau of Investigations which then comprised of about 12 officers, was the sole team of investigators into the attempted coup.
Deceased Senior Superintendent Mayhew Alleyne who was in charge of the Bureau at that time was the complainant who charged the deceased Imam Yasin Abu Bakr and his 114 followers.
It is a result of the investigation that the country and the world at large got a better understanding although not the whole picture of the facts surrounding the attempted coup.
Imam Abu Bakr and his 114 followers all appeared in court and were detained in the prison system for a while until they were freed by a ruling of the Privy Council.
When the all clear was given to enter the Red House, the Homicide Bureau of Investigations officers were the first set of people to have entered the Red House to commence its investigations and during such investigations had to process all the deceased persons in and outside of the Red House.
As a matter of fact, I believe the Guardian was the first and only newspaper to have made a publication on that day and had on its front page a photograph of deceased Senior Supt Alleyne and the team of Homicide Bureau of Investigations officers leaving the Red House.
The investigation was extremely painstaking as it was done all day and into very late hours of the night.
Several investigators did not see their homes and families for days and they barely had anything to eat. Some got headaches repeatedly and sleeping time was more or less postponed.
So because the records are available in the Police Service and in the Court System and can be access through the proper channel to identify the work done by Homicide Bureau of Investigations, and the Homicide Bureau of investigations investigators were not honoured, then I suspect the honouring process is being done in stages, and recognition will be given to the Homicide Bureau of Investigations investigators at a later stage.
Lindsay Wheeler
Arima