Many more deserving cops

The 42 police officers who were honoured last week by being given medals and certificates for diligently and selflessly serving the country during the attempted coup certainly deserved the recognition.

However, I wish to mention that the officers who were assigned to do the research and who submitted the names for approval to be presented with the medals and certificates apparently did not do an in-depth research.

Had an in-depth research been done, the list of deserving officers would have been much longer. Apart from the officers who would have done the research and submitted the list with the names, that list would have gone through a process channel, and most likely found its way to the Commissioner of Police (Ag) for his approval.

I questioned myself as to whether all those officers who had dealings with the list did not observe along the way, that it was not properly done. Had proper research been done, it would have revealed that the Homicide Bureau of Investigations which then comprised of about 12 officers, was the sole team of investigators into the attempted coup.

Deceased Senior Superintendent Mayhew Alleyne who was in charge of the Bureau at that time was the complainant who charged the deceased Imam Yasin Abu Bakr and his 114 followers.

It is a result of the investigation that the country and the world at large got a better understanding although not the whole picture of the facts surrounding the attempted coup.

Imam Abu Bakr and his 114 followers all appeared in court and were detained in the prison system for a while until they were freed by a ruling of the Privy Council.

When the all clear was given to enter the Red House, the Homicide Bureau of Investigations officers were the first set of people to have entered the Red House to commence its investigations and during such investigations had to process all the deceased persons in and outside of the Red House.

As a matter of fact, I believe the Guardian was the first and only newspaper to have made a publication on that day and had on its front page a photograph of deceased Senior Supt Alleyne and the team of Homicide Bureau of Investigations officers leaving the Red House.

The investigation was extremely painstaking as it was done all day and into very late hours of the night.

Several investigators did not see their homes and families for days and they barely had anything to eat. Some got headaches repeatedly and sleeping time was more or less postponed.

So because the records are available in the Police Service and in the Court System and can be access through the proper channel to identify the work done by Homicide Bureau of Investigations, and the Homicide Bureau of investigations investigators were not honoured, then I suspect the honouring process is being done in stages, and recognition will be given to the Homicide Bureau of Investigations investigators at a later stage.

Lindsay Wheeler

Arima

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The essence of emancipation

The essence of emancipation

So, my friend Shiva is from India, grew up in Trinidad and now lives in Ireland. Essentially though he is Trini. A few years ago, he was in Tobago and took a photograph of a guy with the nickname ‘Horsey’. The photograph won second place in a travel agency competition in Dublin and for a few months, with the other top photographs, it was exhibited at the Dublin airport.

Justice overdue

Justice overdue

ON this 188th anniversary of the abolition of slavery in Britain’s colonies in this part of the world, Trinidad and Tobago can take pride in having been the first independent country in the world to mark emancipation with a national holiday on August 1, the day slavery was abolished in 1834.

Thanks to kind clerk at Curepe Post Office

I had to go to the Curepe Post Office to collect a package. Because of Covid there are lines six feet apart so I asked the person ahead of me to move up so I could stand at my line. He was called up and one of the clerks saw me, grey-headed and with a cane, so she told the security guard to let me come in also saying that she noticed that I had to pick up a registered mail and I should not have to stand in the sun.

Many more deserving cops

The 42 police officers who were honoured last week by being given medals and certificates for diligently and selflessly serving the country during the attempted coup certainly deserved the recognition.

Many more deserving cops

The 42 police officers who were honoured last week by being given medals and certificates for diligently and selflessly serving the country during the attempted coup certainly deserved the recognition.

No, M’lady... no museum please

Just as we have done for the past 30 years, the politicians and wannabe civic (pseudo-political) groups continue to “tote-feelings” and pretend they are so concerned about the assault on the democracy of our sovereign nation that continues to haunt us until today.