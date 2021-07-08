Many questions about security breach

I join the rest of the world in condemning the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise.

I am still wondering how these armed persons were able to bypass the security personnel and enter the President’s house in an overnight raid to commit this brutal killing and wound First Lady Martine Moise, who had to be flown to a Miami hospital for emergency treatment.

This breach in security duties leaves many unanswered questions. What transpired in Haiti, and who is responsible for this cowardly act against a person holding such high office?

Rasheed Khan

Coryal Village

