Many things about us that we cannot solve

English colonialism has left a long and often miserable legacy. Cricket and tea have often been cited as the most positive contributions to its former colonies, but my interest today is not in exploring the quality of those exports.

Something else triggered me.

I was thinking of the impact of Enid Blyton, the writer of mostly children’s books (more than 600 of them), and how they must have influenced so many childhood minds. Blyton, born in 1897, began to achieve commercial success in the 1930s.