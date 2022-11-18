Many things about us that we cannot solve

In its editorial headlined “What is it about us?” (15/11/22), the Express poses 15 questions. I offer some brief answers in hopes of sparking a more in-depth discussion.
1. What is it about us that after being blessed with the superior asphalt of the La Brea Pitch Lake, our road surfaces have more potholes than paving?
Having resources and using resources efficiently are two completely different issues. Roads are a public good and, therefore, because the responsible officials’ jobs are not dependent on maintaining them, no incentive exists to maintain roads.
2. What is it about us that having been among those at the very forefront of engineering innovation and technology as far back as Walter Darwent’s successful oil well in 1866, we still cannot solve the problems of flooding that now overwhelm entire communities?
Same as (1)—flooding arises primarily from State property.
3. What is it about us that the communities that showed the ingenuity and innovativeness that created the steelband remain among the most deprived?
“Necessity is the mother of invention.” By the 1970s, these same communities did not need to be inventive since they are getting enough State monies through make-work programmes, welfare and public sector jobs to survive and thrive.
4. What is it about us that make us content to be spectators to our own demise as small-time criminals rise to the power of taking control of our lives?
No one is content, but no one also wants to support politically incorrect policies that will deprive criminals of resources, such as closing URP (Unemployment Relief Programme), removing the minimum wage for 16 to 25-year-olds, and legalising marijuana.
5. What is it about us that with all the fertile land we still cannot feed ourselves?
Comparative advantage makes any agricultural activity that does not involved food processing economically foolish.
6. What is it about us that there’s water, water everywhere except in a lot of our people’s taps?
This is the direct outcome of a State-run monopoly. Privatise WASA (Water and Sewerage Authority) and change the legislation so households can legally get their own water supply (even collecting rainwater is illegal), and everyone will have water in their taps.
7. What is it about us that with the money to afford a free health service, so many must still mortgage their families’ lives to pay for private health care at home or abroad?
Nothing is “free.” But, because we pretend health care is, the absence of a profit motive ensures inefficiency (i.e. more hospital morbidity) and, ironically, higher costs due to lack of competition between hospitals.
8. What is it about us that with the wealth to afford free education for all, so many children do not reach an acceptable level of academic performance?
The curriculum is not designed for the capabilities of different children because we like to pretend all children are equally capable of meeting academic benchmarks.
9. What is it about us that we cannot solve the problem of low civil service productivity?
The Civil Service remains a device to get votes and boost employment figures, not productivity.
10. What is it about us that we cannot fix the justice system with its backlog of cases that deny justice to hundreds presumed innocent but imprisoned for years in Remand Yard?
Our irrational drug possession laws account for half of this problem. The resistance to technology upgrades in the Judiciary and Prison Service accounts for most of the rest.
11. What is it about us that we cannot reduce the gap between rich and poor?
The attempts to reduce this inequality through Government wealth transfers accounts for most of our social problems.
12. What is it about us that makes us perceive destruction of the natural environment as progress?
Nobody owns the environment, therefore, nobody is responsible for protecting it.
13. What is it about us that we interpret representation as power and not responsibility?
The State is a coercive system, so power-seeking is inherent in representation.
14. What is about us that we do not know how to evaluate fitness to lead?
We choose leaders because of their personalities and parties rather than policies and the media and UWI (The University of the West Indies) experts promote bad policies. (See questions 7, 10 and 11 for evidence of this mistaken mindset.)
15. What is it about us that makes us mistake cheap personal pot-shots as brilliance?
Party loyalty and calypso culture where “picong” is praised.
Elton Singh
Couva