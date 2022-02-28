That Paria news conference is more disturbing; other than wait for the “official investigation”.
1. The men were working outside the pipeline. How did they get “sucked” into a 30/36-inch pipeline?
2. A pipeline has a beginning and an end. Why not open the opposite end?
3. If you are going to pump fluid to flush out the pipeline, was it not possible to pump air from the other end?
4. If you are going to pump water from the other end, it means that the pipeline is connected to a pump. Was the pump turned on to create suction?
5. If conditions inside the pipeline were “bad”; what is the purpose of the said pipeline? Past? Present? Future?
6. Can Paria provide the WhatsApp messages to prove that communication did exist? When was this started?
7. Why were the families not provided with some level of decent accommodation—tents, cots, toilets, food, water, bathroom? Fete promoters provide this.
But you cannot wait until Sunday, more than 48 hours, to have a news conference to announce a recovery plan; when there was never a news conference to announce a rescue plan.
When things are not adding up, start subtracting!
Philip Ayoung-Chee
San Fernando