Many uses for WASA ‘ponds’

I hear some villages and areas are having problems with a lack of water. But I also heard that WASA (Water and Sewerage Authority) is putting down retention ponds.
Just so happens that the ponds are along the roadways. This must be for us to have easy access to the water being collected.
So, my good neighbours and friends, please try to avoid driving into these ponds. They are not really potholes. Please help WASA to save water. When they dig these holes, it is really to help all of us.
When the dry season comes around again, these holes will be even deeper. Just imagine how we will be glad then. Those of us without water in pipes can have a bath, gather water for cooking—all manner of uses.
Good job, WASA.
Anne de Silva
St Joseph