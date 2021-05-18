Margaret Carmen Purcell was truly a kind and beautiful soul. She was a rare and precious gem.
Her love for her country, community and people was pellucidly clear. She was a passionate activist who cared deeply about championing worthy causes.
Ms Purcell’s lifelong service remains awe-inspiring. She served in several capacities with distinction, including former lady vice-chair of the Toco/Sangre Grande and Toco/Manzanilla Women’s League; president of VOICE, a community-based organisation; and as councillor for Valencia from 1991 to 1995.
With her trenchant wit and venerability, she was well sought after for her guidance and expertise.
Her paragon is punctuated by her winsome, intrepid, perspicacious, gregarious and unstinting character.
To add further, she worked assiduously insofar that her dedication to service was of paramount importance.
She did not refrain from candidly imparting words of wisdom to others. If one was to journey throughout the annals of history, Margaret Carmen Purcell would be there, as her patriotic spirit is extant.
Very few could say they would have walked with all three of our distinguished prime ministers: Dr Eric Eustace Williams, Patrick Augustus Manning and Dr Keith Christopher Rowley.
Indeed we have a rich history and one deserves meaningful insights into understanding the sacrifices and significant contributions she made for future generations.
Our country produces the finest, and Margaret Carmen Purcell was no exception to the rule as she embodied fortitude, gumption and probity. This is one deserving of panegyrics and therefore I express my gratitude.
Sincerest condolences to all deeply affected by this great loss. Educator, Grandmother, Mother, Aunt Stalwart, Mentor, Servant, Patriot, and Citizen.
We love you.
Ancilla Ashley Kirby
Port of Spain