Marlene and the failed state

In the Guardian of August 11, there was a front page editorial headlined: “Our Lawless State.” It stated: “It is no longer a stretch to say that Trinidad and Tobago has many areas that resemble narco-states where drug cartels, not the government, call the shots.
“Search online for ‘failed state’ and the Encyclopedia Britannica will give you this description: ‘Failed state, a state that is unable to perform the two fundamental functions of the sovereign nation-state in the modern world system: it cannot project authority over its territory and peoples, and it cannot protect its national boundaries.’