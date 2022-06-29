If we all possessed the power to conquer the brevity of life, this would be my prayer for humanity, as a panacea, to be redeemed from the anguish and painstaking loss of a loved one.
Sadly, reality besets us, so offering these heartfelt words to pay homage is within my reach. Marlon Roberts truly exuded these tenets, kindness, selflessness and alacrity, quite bountifully. He would be sorely missed in the community of La Horquetta/Talparo.
His impact deeply transcended with those very encounters, now etched in our thoughts eternally.
This uninvited news of his recent passing is disheartening. He was one of the most prolific minds to have ever graced us.
Marlon Roberts fulfilled many roles and was the chairman of the PNM Party Group 30 in the constituency of La Horquetta/Talparo, driven by passion, youth and the lifelong duty for the empowerment of others.
Though adversities do enervate and may push one to avoid uncertainties, he somehow remained fearless and determined. As a people, we must embrace those giving selfless service. Forever, punctuated by fortitude and indefatigability, captures the very essence of the man Marlon was. He would be fondly remembered as one who strongly advocated for the moral upliftment of communities, our country, and others through humble beginnings.
More so, the offerings of positive words of affirmation should be reverberated to renew strength in the family, friends, colleagues and loved ones of the dearly departed. May his soul rest in peace.