Last weekend’s news release by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith which asserted “the likelihood is that the reintroduction of the virus into the country is due to the number of illegal persons entering Trinidad and Tobago”; and that “it will be difficult to contain the virus and unless further restrictions are put in place the vast majority of our citizens will be affected. This will prolong the time that it will take to revert to some degree of normalcy in the future”: strongly worded statements, indeed, their potency ramped up by use of the term “reintroduction”.
Most persons attuned to the Ministry of Health news briefings on Covid-19, will recall that at the height of viral presence in T&T (August/September 2020), the Honourable Prime Minister, when posed the relevant question by a reporter, stated, in dogmatic fashion, his perspective that the viral exacerbation currently being experienced in T&T was unrelated to the Venezuelan presence in the country.
Based on the magnitude of the two personalities, it seems prudent to deal with the issue that is fundamental to the elaboration of all other issues: are the Covid-19 viral exacerbations in T&T—past and present—due to failure of lock-out measures (breach of the borders), or failure of lock-down measures (residents violating public health rules and regulations—“misbehaving”, in local parlance)? Examination of the accumulated statistical evidence may provide some perspective on this issue.
On March 12, 2020, T&T recorded its first Covid-19 infection—a male with a history of foreign travel. Sporadic cases were identified over the next few days and various lockdown measured imposed, including the closure of all schools. The largest event occurred on March 21, when 40 of 68 cruise ship returnees tested positive, driving the number of newly confirmed cases to 50. The following day, March 22, the country’s official air and sea borders were declared closed. Sporadic cases continued to drive the numbers, all tied to overseas travel. April 27 to May 30 marked a period in which no new cases were identified, and the last active case was discharged from quarantine on June 8: the virus was eliminated.
Pursuant to the CMO’s repeated assertions that there was no evidence of community spread (all cases were linked to overseas travel), phased lifting of restraints began on May 10 and continued through the next few weeks. Schools, however, remained closed, and specific sectors such as bars, food and entertainment restricted to partial shutdowns; the official borders remained closed.
This comfort zone with the virus experienced a drastic change in early August when total newly confirmed cases went from 173 on August 1 to 4,497 on October 1—an 800-fold increase, before tending downwards through the festive seasons to lows of three cases per day as late as March 7, 2021. Notable was a surge in deaths from ten on August 1 to 109 on November 1, before levelling off to the current 142.
Venezuela, with a population of 25 million, was meandering along with a 14 days rolling average of 77 newly confirmed cases from March 15 to May 15. This all changed the following two weeks ending June 1, when 1,203 new cases were recorded, and a continued rise to 85,010 cases for the period June 1 to August 15.
Calculated: the 14 weeks rolling average of 77 for the two months prior to May 15 rose to 7,746 for the five-month period ending October 15—a 100-fold increase. It is also hardly coincidental that Venezuela’s worst fortnight—15,149 new cases and 111 deaths, from August 15 to September 1—was immediately followed by T&T’s worst two weeks—1,426 new cases and 29 deaths from September 1 to September 15.
The current reintroduction of the virus prompting CoP Griffith’s acerbic comments (above), adds padding to the foregoing. Statistics garnered from the John Hopkins University’s (JHU) coronavirus worldometer showed for the period January 29 to March 12, 2021, new cases ranged 6,000 to 7,000 per fortnight. That number rose precipitously in the two weeks that followed ending March 26—to 10,119, with the worst days being March 21 and 22, with 1,365 and 1,364 cases being recorded, respectively.
It is noteworthy that President Nicolas Maduro has blamed migrants infected with the P1 Brazilian variant coming over the Colombian border for the recent surge. Local virologists should take note. It is old news that T&T has seen a marked rise in the two weeks ending March 26, the worst day being March 24: 38 new cases.
CoP Griffith may have some specifics, yet to be disclosed; it cannot be denied, however, that the statistics favour his assertions. The same cannot be said for the Government’s long-standing position that viral surges are related to John Public’s misbehaviours, the latest being that the current surge may be related to participants in contact sports liming (gathering) before and after the contact activity (restraints on contact sports being lifted three to four weeks ago).
That this surge is concentrated in County Caroni and adjacent environs deepens the scepticism that illegal congregating is a principal cause; contact sports are played all over the country—so that the current rise should be countrywide; it isn’t.
It now joins an extensive list of failed postulations on impending viral surge that include festive seasons: Divali, Christmas, New Year and Carnival; children returning to the classroom; empathy gatherings for fallen sisters; partial return to leisure activities; and so on. Of course, the fact that Tobago has had successive elections without notable rises in newly confirmed cases, has long debunked electioneering activity as the cause that triggered the introductory surge that started last August.
My suggestion for immediate action is that CoP Griffith meet with the Chief Epidemiologist so that the two can zero in on the activities in County Caroni. The latter must know by now that as with all other tropical and sub-tropical countries that have achieved success with containing or eliminating the virus, the focus must be on local or communal spread exemplified by what is taking place in County Caroni. So far he has failed to acknowledge the important link of elderly persons dying with co-morbidities to communal or local spread; an indication of his mindset. Needless to say if CoP Griffith’s assertions prove credible, it should lead to a massive change in the decision-makers’ policy approaches to management of Covid-19 in T&T.