It is approximately 2.15 p.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022.
The bodies of four men who are presumed dead in an underwater accident at Paria Trading on Friday had yet to be recovered.
Everything about this accident reeks of a massive failure, of Paria’s health and safety processes.
The early reports seem to indicate, however, that Paria did not have anything in place to deal with an accident of this kind.
Even the Coast Guard divers recognised their limitations and said that they were not trained in that type of rescue or recovery.
We saw the usual political pappyshow, when Energy Minister Stuart Young drove into Paria’s compound with a fleet of vehicles and promised political nothings to the families.
The designated communications link has so far not been co-operative with the families.
There has been a paucity of information from that source.
Everything in this massive tragedy speaks to failure, from the board of directors of Paria Trading to the contractors who were hired to do the work.
Were short-cuts taken that resulted in the deaths of the four men?
Why was oil not properly drained from the underwater pipeline before work began? Some seriously difficult questions must be answered in the coming days and weeks.
Deepest condolences go out to the family members.