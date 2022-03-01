Massive food-growing programme the way to go

Dealing with Covid-19 is very demanding for every nation. What we are seeing when it comes to food worldwide should alert us. There is no guarantee what you ate today will be available tomorrow, especially if you are importing it.
While it may be there, getting it where you are can be a very big problem due to transportation, cost, etc.
Let us remember we are a small nation and our voice is not as thunderous as those supreme powers that control a lot of what goes on in the world, which also impacts us in the Caribbean.
If there was ever a time to act swiftly to diversify on a large scale, it is now. We cannot continue putting that heavy reliance on oil and gas and other products associated with the energy sector. We need to think differently when it comes to feeding ourselves. We cannot remain at the mercy of external forces.
Aggressive food growing is one of the ways to diversify. “We must eat” to live. Our leaders, along with the business community, need to sit down and come up with ways and means to seriously feed ourselves.
Hoping for the best with our hands folded is not good enough, but a productive plan with aggression is what is needed now.
We will have to invest if we are going to see our food production rise in T&T. Someone will have to take the leading role. And knowing this is a national issue, our Government should do so. We do have what it takes to produce many edible products—good soil and skilled workers. This is not about profiteering, but surviving in tough times.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan