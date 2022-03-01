Dealing with Covid-19 is very demanding for every nation. What we are seeing when it comes to food worldwide should alert us. There is no guarantee what you ate today will be available tomorrow, especially if you are importing it.

While it may be there, getting it where you are can be a very big problem due to transportation, cost, etc.

Let us remember we are a small nation and our voice is not as thunderous as those supreme powers that control a lot of what goes on in the world, which also impacts us in the Caribbean.

If there was ever a time to act swiftly to diversify on a large scale, it is now. We cannot continue putting that heavy reliance on oil and gas and other products associated with the energy sector. We need to think differently when it comes to feeding ourselves. We cannot remain at the mercy of external forces.

Aggressive food growing is one of the ways to diversify. “We must eat” to live. Our leaders, along with the business community, need to sit down and come up with ways and means to seriously feed ourselves.

Hoping for the best with our hands folded is not good enough, but a productive plan with aggression is what is needed now.

We will have to invest if we are going to see our food production rise in T&T. Someone will have to take the leading role. And knowing this is a national issue, our Government should do so. We do have what it takes to produce many edible products—good soil and skilled workers. This is not about profiteering, but surviving in tough times.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Truth, above all

Truth, above all

The Government’s planned probe into the Paria tragedy which claimed the lives of four undersea divers has been received with cynicism and distrust, including from relatives of the victims who fear it will not uncover the truth.

Massive food-growing programme the way to go

Dealing with Covid-19 is very demanding for every nation. What we are seeing when it comes to food worldwide should alert us. There is no guarantee what you ate today will be available tomorrow, especially if you are importing it.

While it may be there, getting it where you are can be a very big problem due to transportation, cost, etc.

Paria seems paralysed

Four men have died in a pipeline and there are those who say there is reason to believe their lives could have been saved. This is because the fifth diver was rescued by an “unofficial diver” not representing Paria.

Shouldn’t the saving of four human lives be a priority over what is being interpreted as analysis paralysis by Paria?

Thanks to Sonny

Sonny Ramadhin has departed this life at 92.

He had the unique ability to make the ball turn both ways in his days. He played 43 Tests between 1950 and 1961, taking 158 wickets at an average of 28.98.

Who are the authorities trying to fool?

It seems as though sweet T&T has changed its title of “Land of the Hummingbird” to “Land of ongoing investigations, probes and commissions of enquiry.”

Every Monday morning there seems to be yet another investigation into one matter or another. The latest is one for the disappearance of four underwater welders who were working on a Paria pipeline off Pointe-a-Pierre.

All for the power...never for the people

How can we view the Russian/Ukraine situation? My own response is to try to take as balanced and as critical a view of this subject so vast in scope, in an attempt to counter the ideological leanings we as Westerners are likely to have on the subject of East versus West.