Massy, show us the money!

Kudos to Massy on its recent foreign acquisition of a US supermarket chain.
Now that Massy is earning foreign exchange from its offshore operations, please let us know how much of this US$ will be repatriated or sold into the local banking system.
Manufacturers alone cannot be the only sector of the economy called upon to earn foreign exchange. We fully expect the service industries to do the same, but only if these funds are repatriated, sold to the commercial banks, or used to fund their own distribution businesses that consume so much of our scare foreign resources.
The statistics in this area are scant and I, for one, would love to know how much of their US$ consumption is self-funded.
This also holds true for our financial sector (banks and insurance), many of which run overseas divisions.
Show us the money!
C Alexander
Port of Spain