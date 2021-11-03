May your light shine

The brightest celebration on the Hindu calendar is the festival of Divali. It’s an enchanting occasion that stirs memories of gifts, rows of lights, mouth-watering sweets and spruced up homes.
Divali is always preceded by the festival of Dussehra. The story is of a powerful ten-headed demon, Ravana, who brings sorrow to God’s people. Ravana is a representation of the vices—the harmful thoughts we generate.
These include greed, lust, ego, anger and attachment. Each is likened to an individual head that repeatedly leads us to distress.
The story tells of the fight to defeat these negative influences, collectively personified as Ravana. When victorious, his effigy is symbolically burnt and celebrated as Dussehra, following which the age of enlightenment is ushered in with a grand celebration called Divali.
The oil of the deya symbolises Atmic Gyan, or the spiritual knowledge one must keep in good supply so that the light of the soul remains lit.
True Divali is about realising our heritage as divine entities: living from the awareness that we are souls, acting out our parts with the support of the physical body.
While Divali is an annual reminder, one needs a routine that includes spiritual study and meditation to develop potent soul-consciousness. The flame of the deya also represents God in His form as an incorporeal point of light.
Holding this image in mind, in association with feelings of peace and devotion, will keep the flame of our virtues burning strong and bright.
Preparing and organising for the festival is a happy and fulfilling experience in the short term. But to stop at the physical level is like living on the sweet jalebi and hoping for a long and healthy life.
This Divali, ignite the flame of determination and practise a sustainable, positive lifestyle throughout the year. To stay on the journey of spiritual development is a worthwhile goal that will support our ambitions for health, wealth and happiness. We should be wary of accepting excitement as a replacement for happiness, or luxury goods as prosperity.
Cleanliness is a significant aspect of the spirit of Divali. It touches our soul, both internally and externally. Create your own ritual to increase cleanliness in every sense organ.
For example—with the eyes, see goodness. One does not have to focus on every detail of people’s weaknesses: avert your gaze and preserve your peace of mind.
The tongue can deliver happiness or sorrow. Speak less and speak pleasantly. If you cannot think of a positive response, there is safety in the phrase “silence is golden”. Mindless chatter about everyone and their dog erodes your mental energy and can be emotionally draining. Be a lamp of hope and speak words that increase another’s self-worth.
Divali is a reminder of what is possible. Humans can create a society of happy people living in a world of prosperity and goodwill. To celebrate is to be joyous together. To continue in this mode is an individual effort of surrendering old baggage, emotional and otherwise, while holding to our kindness and morality.
We may have ignored our inner goodness. Still, we are in the festive season. With light hearts, we can appreciate the value of love, family and our own innate wisdom.
There is the saying: God is just a thought away. Remember Him with love. Reconnect with your higher self. Strive to brighten the glow of the better you. That light may help to remove some darkness or even ignite some positive change.