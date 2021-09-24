Maybe God is indeed a Trinbagonian

All we can ask the vaccine-hesitant Christians is to remember us, the vaccinated citizens, in their daily prayers. In turn, we will pray that they will soon see and accept the severity of the Covid-19 virus.
The Hindus, Muslims, Anglicans, Catholics and the more established churches like the Methodists and their memberships have been happily vaccinated. We feel good about this sensible choice.
It is difficult to accept that the so-called small-church Christians appear happy to endorse a death sentence for T&T—but what can we do but hope for the best? Perhaps some people truly believe God is Trinbagonian and that is not just local parlance talk.
I am presuming that these armchair pastors will be vaccinated, should they have to travel to the United States, Canada and Europe. Safe flying for them but not for the members of their congregations and the vaccinated. The only comfort is that should we contract the virus, we will not have undue suffering.
The drugs/tablets being touted as safe for use instead of the vaccines deemed acceptable by World Health Organisation may also prove not to be fail-safe. Like with the various vaccines, it is too early to say if these drugs can outpace the variants, which are continuing to dangerously mutate even as we speak.
It is no longer about how many of us may die. It will have to be which areas of State land can be identified as suitable for mass burials.
We have to plan ahead. Perhaps each local county council can identify suitable cemetery areas. For Port of Spain and environs, can we use part of the Queen’s Park Savannah? It is nice and central, and easy to visit deceased relatives and friends.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin