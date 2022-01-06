Maybe we need a Ministry of Road?

The Ministry of Works and Transport has shown itself to be wholly incompetent when it comes to maintaining the nation’s roads. If I were to rate the roads of the nation today, it would be a solid C minus. Some would give it a worse rating, and they wouldn’t be wrong.

Apart from the highway system (for the most part), no other major or minor road in this country is suitable. The flaws range from cracks to potholes, to entire lanes slipping away into the abyss.

When will the ministry unveil its nationwide road-repair programme? That will note the imperfections in the nation’s roads, and repair them in the most timely and financially efficient manner.

Just to cover all my bases, yes, this database should be updated regularly, and probably be made public. If this is not feasible or the right procedure, when will the pressure be placed on the Municipal Corporations to do the same? Additionally, when will the qualified individuals be consulted when carrying out these repairs?

The only thing worse than the quickly decaying roads is the inability to properly repair the roads.

We all know the landslips, or the potholes that were improperly repaired and subsequently returned in less time than it takes for the Water and Sewerage Authority to stop a leak in one of its lines.

Please fix our roads, or form the new ministry we so desperately need.

P Roberts

San Fernando

Addressing obesity

Navigating past despair

The industrialisation of space

