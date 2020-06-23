I wish to indicate to Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez that I fully support the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue in Port of Spain; but it is my considered view that the Port of Spain Corporation does not possess the legal right/authority to remove it.

This is a matter for the Central Government to decide.

And thus, I respectfully crave the indulgence of the mayor to suggest that the corporation make a recommendation to the Central Government that the statue be removed and placed in a museum with the necessary historical documentation of the genocide and enslavement of the indigenous peoples of our country.

And it is important to note that our Coat of Arms bears the ships of Columbus as part of our national symbol.

In my mind it is also important to remove same from our Coat of Arms, which glorifies Christopher Columbus.

I suspect the Central Government, after the general election, will establish a committee of competent citizens to review all the imperialist symbols in order to make the necessary recommendations in bringing our country into a physical and psychological enlightenment of a just society.

It appears that the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago via a referendum will have to finally decide this vexed issue.

Israel B Rajah-Khan

Port of Spain

