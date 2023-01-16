As Carnival approaches, the media are once again attempting to panic the population over Covid-19. While their intentions may be good, no good purpose is served by skewing health information about the virus.
First of all, the spike in cases is not in itself any cause for alarm since the Omicron virus is mild and, therefore, an increase in cases does not necessarily mean an increase in deaths, save for persons whose life expectancy is already low.
This is because, the risk profile for dying from Covid is heavily skewed by age (as it always was, even for earlier more virulent versions of the virus).
Thus, healthy children are essentially at zero risk of dying from Covid. The risk for healthy people in their 20s and 30s is also extremely low. And, for people in their 40s and above, the risk of dying is heavily contingent on whether or not they have co-morbidities.
A 2021 study in PubMed found that “Hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes were the most common co-morbidity in patients death due to Covid-19. More than half of the patients had two or more co-morbidities.”
(https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8677356/)
A 2022 study in the BMJ noted that “Compared with someone younger than 40 years, the risk of death increases fourfold for people aged 50-64, and more than 10-fold for those aged over 85. Similarly, compared with people with no underlying conditions, the risk of death is 1.5 and 3.8 times higher for those with one co-morbidity and over 10 co-morbidities, respectively.”
(https://www.bmj.com/content/377/bmj.o1431)
According to the Ministry of Health, the eight people who died from (or with - the MoH is still being coy about this rather important distinction) Covid between January 2 and January 10 were all elderly and had multiple co-morbidities. These are not people who would have been out for Carnival events.
The majority of citizens should just follow what, until the Covid pandemic, was always standard epidemiological protocol for pandemics: business as usual unless you’re sick.