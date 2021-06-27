Media must rise to the challenge

I sympathise with our journalists for engaging in interviews with the powers that be which are less than inviting, for instead of indulging in the kind of probing, retort, rebuttal and intellectual exchange typical of Hard Talk programmes one sees on BBC and Al Jazeera, they are obliged to resort to an “I ask”/ “You tell without question” approach, simply because they find themselves in situations which are less than encouraging, more intimidating, for them to do otherwise.
In fact, investigative journalism is a risky, dangerous business especially when you are dealing with the political establishment. Just look to Kashoggi reporting on the Saudi King and Givara Budeiri of Palestine on the Israeli attempt to displace long standing Palestinians living in Eastern Jerusalem, inter alia, and the persecution they suffered.
Those above are international in scope but even here in our own local situation you can risk or lose much, if not directly, through “inappropriate” probing. Denyse Renne of the Express and the difficulties she had to face in her role as investigative journalist and the assault on the photographer on assignment in Penal are cases in point.
But even as I won’t set such high standards as the BBC and Al Jazeera for our journalists can we not at least contemplate, if only as an idea, the kind of journalistic probing that they can embark upon to get our leaders to account and to unearth what lies beneath, on this occasion on the issue of Covid-19?
Here are some possible questions:
1. Should our efforts to obtain vaccines have been more timely, on par with some of the other Caribbean countries which are moving forward as we lag far behind?
2. Would our spat with the Indian ambassador and even with the Leader of the Opposition over approaches to India for vaccines have some bearing on the cancellation of that country as a source?
3. Notwithstanding the GAVI explanation for our not being able to qualify for US/COVAX vaccines because we are “a self-financing participant,” have our continuing public pro Maduro/Venezuela stance, Delcy Rodriguez and all, and the consequent exchange of words with the US ambassador at a time when US sanctions were in full effect, possibly played a part in our rejection as country to receive US vaccines?
4. Considering the US/China dichotomy, would our continuing links with China, securing loans from that country as against the American sponsored IMF and procuring the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine against US made vaccines, have stymied our reported approaches to high level US officials for vaccines? (See Anthony Wilson, Express Business p3 June 23)
5. Do the continuing deaths over the last two weeks beg the question about the effectiveness of the cycle of treatment in checking the deterioration of incoming patients going through the different stages of infection, and by extension , are we equipped with the personnel, equipment and medicines to achieve that goal?
6. Is “lockdown“ the best strategy to use in the interest of the people or should there be proportionality between “life and livelihood” on a continuing basis, allowing “downed” businesses to slowly recover, children to be partially integrated into the school system , and the people to enjoy some semblance of normalcy?
7. Does it help that instead of displaying the exemplary behaviour that would help to sustain the people in these difficult times our leaders choose to engage in open battle with direct personal attacks and innuendoes in language often unbecoming of worthwhile leadership?
And there are so many more Covid questions, but space forbids!
For any democracy to thrive there must be “checks and balances” to harness not only runaway systems and structures responsible for the governance of the people but also runaway leaders with a disdain for public opinion and reaction.
Our Parliament can’t or won’t do it considering its current level of degeneracy, our ethnic oriented citizens won’t ever ask questions of their leaders who can do no wrong in their eyes, and those who should ask a question or two won’t either for fear of losing the political patronage and privilege they now enjoy.
Our only hope is the media and its investigative journalists. Can they rise to the challenge?
We can only hope and pray that they do.
Dr Errol N Benjamin
via e-mail