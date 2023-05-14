Media to the rescue on crime solution

The main topic of discussion in T&T revolves around the disturbing and alarming crime situation.
Different constituent groups blame different factors for this sorry situation: an outdated education system, the removal of corporal punishment in schools, poverty and limited opportunities.
Others point to failing public-sector interventions, including ineffective and/or corrupt police, customs and Coast Guard operations, as well as the inadequate involvement of the churches in the imparting of spiritual guidance to at-risk youths and communities.
On the other hand, there are those who disavow significant links between the aforementioned positions and escalating crime.
They insist some young people without skills or education just don’t want to work hard, given the plethora of opportunities for skills training, but instead they desire big, easy, fast money. Therefore, Government should increase allocations to the Ministry of National Security to beef up police operations, while imposing stiffer penalties and swifter judicial procedures. This recommendation, however, would put a strain on existing tight revenue and foreign-exchange conditions.
The increased incarceration or killing of young miscreants will also rob the country of its productive human-resource potential while negatively impacting the single-mother syndrome, leading to another cycle of fatherless, misguided children and future delinquents.
The big questions to be answered are: what is the real problem? Is either of the disparate groups correct in its assessment and proposed solutions? Should the focus be prevention or apprehension?
This is where the media are showing their effectiveness.
Without imposing an opinion, the media have been playing their part through advertising and allowing persons who fell through the cracks to tell their stories, providing John public with an opportunity to form their opinion on the significant contributors to the development of criminals, and the associated remedies/solutions to manage this unsavoury situation.
In particular, Radio i95FM has been doing a spectacular job with programmes such as Eye on Dependency and Project Hope, dedicated to such exposure.
Commentators have shown great support for such programmes and have provided many recommendations, including foster- parenting for at-risk youths; the use of sport to channel youthful energy and professional development; and voluntary/compulsory national service.
Others have recommended greater use of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) in assisting the police, and the hosting of a national symposium on crime.
Even super- star icons and popular entertainers are using the media to appeal to perpetrators to desist from criminal activities, while urging the authorities to implement more appropriate recommendations.
The political directorate will do well to not only pay attention to the views expressed, but to act on them.
While the media are often criticised for sensationalising crime, this attempt to highlight the social aspect of crime by giving exposure to the development of the criminal mind should be considered, as it may provide significant insights in crime prevention.
Such prevention can lead to optimal use of our human resource and a reduction in expenditure on security.
The media are doing their part; it’s now over to the Government.
I know there are many who insist that in a democracy, implementation of certain actions requires constitutional reform and, therefore, Opposition support—which is unlikely.
However, elected governments must find ways to effect meaningful change, even if it means putting the Opposition to the test and the anticipated risk.
D Thomas
Port of Spain