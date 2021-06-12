WE write this letter to clarify and address statements in the article, “Doctors sound azithromycin warning: Stop using drug to treat Covid patients”, published in the Sunday Express on June 6, 2021.

It may be worthwhile to note that the view expressed by a single member of the medical fraternity is a personal viewpoint and cannot be generalised.

We have an obligation to state here that although the physician may be right in pointing out the futility of using the drug specifically for a viral infection, the message and its title may cause unnecessary alarm and misconstrued by the general public that the drug may have a role in the mortality associated with Covid-19.

Messages of this nature which involve highly scientific pharmacotherapy should be evidence-based, rather than personal opinions.

Furthermore, the report also lists the drugs used in the Covid-19 protocol in patients in the country, crediting such information to a “senior doctor”. Unfortunately, no attempt was made to confirm which drugs are used in the treatment protocol in Trinidad and Tobago.

For example, the drug ivermectin has been cited as being used in the treatment protocol, which is not factual information. Ivermectin has not been approved by any scientific authority, including the WHO (World Health Organisation), for treating Covid-19. The Infectious Disease Society of America (IDSA) suggests the only use for this agent is in a clinical trial setting, if at all, and not as the treatment drug. Current evidence does not support its presumptive use as either treatment or prophylaxis.

The FDA (Food and Drug Administration), NIH (National Institutes of Health), WHO, and CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), among other scientific authorities, remain unconvinced of the pharmacological rationale for using ivermectin as an antiviral agent in the management of Covid-19.

Individual choice of drugs used in the management of any disease depends on the setting and severity of illness, e.g., ambulant versus hospitalised patients, oxygenation status, presence of critical illness and septic shock leading to multi-organ failure, etc. Hence, providing a whole list of medications as either “useful” or “useless” is simply an inaccurate and misleading “one-size-fits-all” approach.

Specific antimicrobials are employed in the management, as and when needed, as determined by the team of attending physicians. The treatment protocol for Covid-19 in T&T has been developed by a team of experts in primary care, emergency medicine, pulmonology, critical care, as well as palliative care, as a joint effort of multiple medical associations in the country, carefully taking into consideration the existing scientific evidence and local experience as a consensus.

The public can be reassured that all medical personnel are striving their maximum to maintain the standards of best practice and provide the utmost scientific treatment for Covid-19 at all levels.

Dr Hariharan Seetharaman

professor, Anaesthesia and Critical Care Medicine, Faculty of Medical Sciences, The UWI.

Dr Vishi Beharry

president, T&T Medical Association

Dr Lexley Pinto Pereira

professor emerita, Pharmacology,

Faculty of Medical Sciences, The UWI.

Editor’s Note: The senior who is part of a team treating critical Covid-19 patients in T&T confirmed the main drugs used in the Covid-19 management protocol are dexamethasone, Rocephin, Clexane, ivermectin, actemra (Tocilizumab).

Azithromycin is also used, but where there is a bacterial infection, he said.

