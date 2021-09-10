Members of the PolSC must resign

Israel Khan

I call upon three former attorneys general (namely, Russell Martineau, Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj and John Jeremie) to publicly state whether the Police Service Commission (PolSC) acted outside its jurisdiction, and thus illegally, when it retained a former Court of Appeal judge to investigate and/or probe inter alia allegations that senior members of the Police Service accepted bribes to facilitate the granting of Firearm User’s Licences.

I also call upon the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT), the Assembly of Southern Lawyers and the Criminal Bar (if it still exists) to state their respective legal opinions on this issue. It impacts on our democracy.

And where are the independent voices of the senior counsel in this country? There is a deafening silence by them. Karl Hudson-Phillips, QC, is no longer with us, but the lawyers who adorned themselves with silk robes have a duty to speak out on this matter.

And the senior junior attorneys who have been decorated with red bags by senior counsel must also speak out on this very serious matter.

It is my considered legal opinion that the PolSC acted blatantly illegally by retaining a retired Court of Appeal judge to investigate/probe the allegations of very serious criminal offences committed by senior members of the Police Service in order to facilitate the granting of firearm licences to hundreds of citizens.

And if my legal opinion is correct, the Commission has compromised its integrity and independence, and thus brought the constitutionally constituted commission into disrepute.

I thus call upon the entire membership of the Commission to tender their resignations en masse to the President of the country. I recall the en-masse resignations of the members of the Integrity Commission in the Keith Rowley fiasco.

Israel B Rajah-Khan, SC

via e-mail

