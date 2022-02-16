As I sit in the fields at the eventide,
Alone in the shade of the trees,
As the sinking sun doth quickly hide,
From the passions of the gentle breeze.
As the whistling birds sing their joyful songs,
To the music of the rustling leaves,
As the clouds in the sky sail silently on,
And the waters hum smoothly in peace.
As the cattle from grazing raise in a stare,
’Midst a beauty no man could afford,
A silence—a hush doth pervade the air,
At last I’m alone with my God.
My heart is so lifted as I contemplate,
And my mind seems to open yon blue,
On things far beyond I do meditate,
And I know that this moment is true.
In this twilight hour as I roam my mind’s roads,
I am filled with the fires divine,
I see the small ants as they carry their loads,
And truly I’ve found strength for mine.