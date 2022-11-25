In my biography published in 2017, Political Encounters 1946-2016, I dedicated an entire chapter to our former prime minister Mr George Chambers (Chapter 12, Pages 112-121).

I now join the Honourable Minister of Education; Mr Ashton Ford, former People’s National Movement (PNM) general secretary; the Central Library; and all those responsible for finally celebrating the life of the former prime minister 25 years after his passing.

I must however, consistent with the former prime minister’s declaration, quote: “What is right must stay right, and what is wrong must be put right.”

Fact 1: President Ellis Clarke did not select or appoint Mr Chambers as prime minister. He merely consulted, as required by his constitutional duties, with the party’s chairman, Mr Francis Prevatt, who was responsible, via the PNM, for Mr Chambers’ selection as prime minister. Sir Ellis never made any secret of the fact that left to him, it would have been Mr Errol Mahabir.

Contrary to opinions expressed otherwise, as the then party organiser and a major platform speaker of the Organisation for National Reconstruction (ONR), I must say, without fear of contradiction, that it was not only a good decision but one of the best decisions chairman Prevatt and the party ever made. The only place Chambers did not beat us was on our conscience. Such was his outstanding leadership in the 1981 general election campaign—as he predicted, “We did not get a damn seat!”

Fact 2: George Chambers was neither a foundation member and/or a party member/activist during the election of 1956, the Federal Election in 1958, or the local government elections in 1959. His younger brother, Claude, a schoolteacher “still alive”, was not only a 1956 member but a platform speaker and active member of the South Port of Spain constituency of the political leader Dr Eric Williams.

Shortly after the general election in 1956, Claude migrated to the US. George surfaced long after the general election of 1956.

Fact 3: George Chambers is the cousin of former PNM gene­ral secretary Nicholas Simonette and godfather to his first daughter, Helen Simonette.

Fact 4: George Chambers’ selection as prime minister, like so many of our other prime ministers, was by accident, not by grooming/design. I am sure during the period of his selection of party leader and prime minister, he never harboured such ambition. Circumstances, as the saying goes, “he was in the right place at the right time”. Scoring a century-plus in his first test.

Fact 5: George Chambers enjoyed no special relationship with the former political leader and prime minister. I am telling you, whatever success he enjoyed, and he in fact enjoyed major succes­ses, he did until his defeat in 1986. After 20 years of hard work and dedi­cated service to party, constituents and the county, his legacy is finally available and should be visited by all citizens, more so our secondary and tertiary students.

Fact 6: His legacy includes the fact that he is the only prime minister in our short history who not only lost his government but, unfortunately, lost his seat in the general election in 1986.

In today’s world of the young and the restless, Chambers is a shining example; in the words of our national motto, “if you aspire you can and will achieve”. From the ghetto of Mango Rose and rural Icacos to White Hall, via the PNM, was an outstanding and magnificent achievement by an ambitious, patriotic citizen.

May the soul of this patriot rest in eternal peace.

Ferdie Ferreira

Diego Martin

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Mixed appeal

Mixed appeal

I have never liked mixed peel, those little cubes of candied fruit of red, green and yellow that are ubiquitous ornaments for all manner of sweet treats. As a child, I thought they were spiteful additions to sweet breads, coconut drops, fruit cakes and the like. I reasoned that they were inserted to restrict you from being greedy, and over-indulgent. Or just to slow down the process; because for me, it was a matter of disgustedly picking out every single one from my portion. (I felt the same way about maraschino cherries. Still do.)

Makings of a physical emergency

Makings of a physical emergency

The collapse of the Manzanilla-Mayaro road has disrupted a critical link between the southeastern peninsula and the rest of Trinidad. What is needed as a matter of critical urgency is the series of decisions which must be made to minimise the sense of dislocation and loss of connectivity.

People who are required to be moving in both directions to and from the affected districts ought to be assured that their needs are met, to the best of whatever the possibilities are.

Of what use are letters to the Editor?

After just reading two “letters to the Editor” in your tabloid by Gregory Wight, and C Peters, both of whose letters I look forward to, I shook my head in my usual pessimistic way, knowing fully well that what they’re saying in their letters, while being perfectly true, will be to no avail. At least not in the immediate future.

Then I said to myself, “What a sad state of affairs we live in.” Yet, come Christmas into Carnival, most of the nation’s concerns will be pushed aside for another time, apart from the few “voices” like theirs and others who continue the “fight”.

W Dopson

Woodbrook

High, low, hang Jack, game

Trinidad and Tobago was high in praise of Uncle Jack when the Strike Squad made it to the World Cup in Germany in 2008. A wave of the ma­gic wand enabled us to slip past Mexi­co who had already qualified. Next thing, we were in a play-off against and in Bahrain. A clean header from Dennis Lawrence booked our ticket to Germany.

A low blow was the sharing of the revenue that accrued to the team for its effort. Some members were expecting millions, others, thousands of US dollars. Speculation was halted when Uncle Jack presented his spreadsheet showing his claim of millions in hid­den expenses that made the trip possible.

There’s violence against men too

There are always so many articles in the newspapers about violence towards women, but I have never seen an article yet about violence towards men!

While the woman’s violence may not be physical such as slapping and hitting, a wife’s constant nagging towards the man, or ignoring him completely for a long period of time, and worst, ignoring him romantically, are also forms of violence.

It is not just women who may suffer from violence but men, too.

Neil R de Montrichard

Westmoorings

Paying the price for ignoring building laws

The scenes of distressed citizens and their beautiful homes surroun­ded by water that is subsiding far too slowly emphasises the reasons building laws cannot be ignored.

Out there in foreign, it would be jail time to build anywhere without approval. You cannot change watercourses. You cannot build on hillsides. You cannot build on river banks. You definitely cannot construct beachhouses on seafronts and expect the ocean to keep off your property.