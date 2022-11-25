In my biography published in 2017, Political Encounters 1946-2016, I dedicated an entire chapter to our former prime minister Mr George Chambers (Chapter 12, Pages 112-121).
I now join the Honourable Minister of Education; Mr Ashton Ford, former People’s National Movement (PNM) general secretary; the Central Library; and all those responsible for finally celebrating the life of the former prime minister 25 years after his passing.
I must however, consistent with the former prime minister’s declaration, quote: “What is right must stay right, and what is wrong must be put right.”
Fact 1: President Ellis Clarke did not select or appoint Mr Chambers as prime minister. He merely consulted, as required by his constitutional duties, with the party’s chairman, Mr Francis Prevatt, who was responsible, via the PNM, for Mr Chambers’ selection as prime minister. Sir Ellis never made any secret of the fact that left to him, it would have been Mr Errol Mahabir.
Contrary to opinions expressed otherwise, as the then party organiser and a major platform speaker of the Organisation for National Reconstruction (ONR), I must say, without fear of contradiction, that it was not only a good decision but one of the best decisions chairman Prevatt and the party ever made. The only place Chambers did not beat us was on our conscience. Such was his outstanding leadership in the 1981 general election campaign—as he predicted, “We did not get a damn seat!”
Fact 2: George Chambers was neither a foundation member and/or a party member/activist during the election of 1956, the Federal Election in 1958, or the local government elections in 1959. His younger brother, Claude, a schoolteacher “still alive”, was not only a 1956 member but a platform speaker and active member of the South Port of Spain constituency of the political leader Dr Eric Williams.
Shortly after the general election in 1956, Claude migrated to the US. George surfaced long after the general election of 1956.
Fact 3: George Chambers is the cousin of former PNM general secretary Nicholas Simonette and godfather to his first daughter, Helen Simonette.
Fact 4: George Chambers’ selection as prime minister, like so many of our other prime ministers, was by accident, not by grooming/design. I am sure during the period of his selection of party leader and prime minister, he never harboured such ambition. Circumstances, as the saying goes, “he was in the right place at the right time”. Scoring a century-plus in his first test.
Fact 5: George Chambers enjoyed no special relationship with the former political leader and prime minister. I am telling you, whatever success he enjoyed, and he in fact enjoyed major successes, he did until his defeat in 1986. After 20 years of hard work and dedicated service to party, constituents and the county, his legacy is finally available and should be visited by all citizens, more so our secondary and tertiary students.
Fact 6: His legacy includes the fact that he is the only prime minister in our short history who not only lost his government but, unfortunately, lost his seat in the general election in 1986.
In today’s world of the young and the restless, Chambers is a shining example; in the words of our national motto, “if you aspire you can and will achieve”. From the ghetto of Mango Rose and rural Icacos to White Hall, via the PNM, was an outstanding and magnificent achievement by an ambitious, patriotic citizen.
May the soul of this patriot rest in eternal peace.
Ferdie Ferreira
Diego Martin