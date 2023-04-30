It was Junot Diaz, a Dominican-American writer who said, “Stereotypes are sensual, cultural weapons. That’s the way we attack people.”
In 1993, former member of Parliament, Hulsie Bhaggan, made an outlandish and dangerous claim, when she said that men of African descent were terrorising and raping women of East Indian descent in Central Trinidad. She organised her Chaguanas constituents to march against crime and encouraged them to form vigilante groups to exterminate African men who were targeting the homes of East Indians.
According to Gordon Rohlehr (2010), Bhaggan was able to do what none of the victims could: identify the rapists and determine their motives. In Rohlehr’s article Deconstructing “The Equaliser”: Beyond a Balance of Terror, he wrote, “As at June 1993, police reports revealed that there were 13 rapes in Central Trinidad. Five of the thirteen rapes had been committed by East Indian men, and one of the seven women raped by masked men was of African descent.” The identity of the other rapists were apparently unknown.
Without providing a shred of evidence, Ms Bhaggan sought to stereotype men of African descent, incite racial hatred and appeal to the basic instincts of some of her constituents in Central Trinidad. To this day, Ms Bhaggan has never apologised to the nation for her deeds!
Forward to 2023, a religious leader of all people, Pundit Satyanand Maharaj, spiritual head of the Satya Anand Ashram Temple of Truth and Bliss is proving to be just as divisive and reckless as the former parliamentarian. The cleric stated last week at a meeting in Aranjuez that “urban youth” and “miscreants from the East-West Corridor” were targeting people of East Indian descent and committing crimes against them in the Aranjuez community. Similarly, just like Bhaggan, pundit Maharaj has not been able to provide any proof of his race-baiting claims.
In the bizarre case of Ms Bhaggan, she actually did get some support as constituents really did form themselves into vigilante groups which was short-lived. On the other hand, those who knew better saw her for exactly who she was; including her then political leader, Basdeo Panday who described her as a loose cannon.
Pundit Maharaj’s statements, just like Bhaggan’s, have been condemned by the United National Congress (UNC). Further to this, the International Religious Organisation (IRO), the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha, the Emancipation Support Committee (ESC), the Catholic Education Board of Management (CEBM), the Aranjuez Community Council, and even a male resident of the Aranjuez community who was present at that meeting in Aranjuez all distanced themselves from the pundit’s inflammatory sentiments.
If all of these major organisations have not found favour with pundit Maharaj’s comments and the goodly clergyman has decided to double down on his views, then I will leave it up to the public as to what they should think of him. The same way in which Hulsie Bhaggan has never apologised, I don’t foresee an expression of regret coming from pundit Maharaj.
During this very dark period in our nation’s history where crime is spiralling out of control, the last thing one would expect from a spiritual leader is to be stereotyping individuals and inciting racial hatred which could only lead to one outcome; for the two major races in the country to be attacking each other.
Roger Mohammed
Piarco