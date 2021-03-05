Let’s pretend for a moment. A woman meets a man online, goes to meet him in person, gets in his car, he takes her somewhere, some other men join him, and they rob, beat and then sexually assault her, but she escapes. Would you blame her for the entire incident, saying she “look for dat” because she jumped in the car of a stranger that she met on the Internet?
You wouldn’t say that, because you’d be accused of “victim shaming”, made out to be a bigot and misogynistic, and publicly tarred and feathered, figuratively speaking. Would you laugh at her ordeal? No.
You’d likely host vigils and protest about gender violence against women instead. You’d demand justice, maybe even protest in front of the Red House. You’d be livid. And you know what? You’d be right to feel that way.
Well, a man apparently had a similar experience recently, having gone to meet a “Kimberly” that he met online, who “put him in place” to get robbed, beaten, and made to suck some men’s toes, which, regardless of what you think, was actually sexually erotic in nature and therefore a sexual assault.
There were no marches, no vigils, no protests, not even a hotline for the Rape Crisis Society. Instead, what I saw were hypotheses that the man may have been raped and too ashamed to say so, a lot of blaming him for putting himself in that position, and a lot of laughing, both by men and women, on social media. People found a man who was robbed, beaten, made to perform a sex act and possibly raped, to be funny.
This is in no way meant to discredit or discount violence against women. Rather, it’s to highlight the fact that both sexes face similar issues such as victim- blaming and rape (by men; men do rape men too), but we treat with the sexes very differently based on their perceived genders.
This is one reason why men are far less likely to report sexual assault, or even to seek counselling, with the very real likelihood of some of these victims later sexually assaulting others (including children) themselves. We can’t argue about re-educating boys to be protective of and respectful towards women, and then laugh at their very real traumas such as rape.
The Rape Crisis Society of Trinidad and Tobago can be contacted at 627-7273 or 657-5355. They’re a non-governmental organisation and as such, assistance is always needed and welcomed. There are also mental health services in all corners of T&T, and there is a Mental Health Unit of the Ministry of Health to contact if people need guidance on where to seek counselling or psychological help but don’t know where to go. There’s also the findcarett.com website.
I implore both sexes to take advantage of these services and also to report cases of sexual assault. Most of all, please, don’t laugh at or ridicule victims.
Shabba De Leon
Arima