Words are not sufficient to express our collective grief on the murder of Andrea Bharatt. We hold her family and her friends in our hearts and offer our deepest condolences.
There is no getting away that women are at risk for physical and sexual violence in our homes and on our streets. Violence against women and girls is a national emergency and should be treated as such.
Whilst we have had some signs of progress, as a country we still do not have a co-ordinated plan to prevent and respond to this terror that stalks the lives of women and girls.
We talk about violence against women. But what we should be talking about is men’s use of violence as an expression of power and control over women.
Violence against women is inextricably linked to gender inequality and sexist attitudes and behaviours.
Too many men continue to receive the message that being a man means being dominant, being the “head of household”, being in charge, having access to women’s bodies whether there is consent or not, and controlling women’s lives.
In the home, we know that one in three women experience domestic violence.
In our communities nearly 20 per cent of women in a recent survey report being sexually assaulted, that is one out of five women.
These statistics come as no surprise to women who must be on high alert on the streets, in the workplace and in public transportation because sexual harassment can quickly escalate into physical and sexual violence.
Too many women have shared, just in the past week, stories of the terror faced in travelling to and from home each day for work, the fear of doing day-to-day tasks that should be simple, and the grief and anger of yet another woman missing (with the knowledge of too many women and girls still missing in this country) now murdered.
It is not enough to grieve for Ashanti Riley, for Andrea Bharatt and for the many girls who have gone missing, been kidnapped or been killed. It is not enough to grieve for Suzette Sylvester, killed by her husband.
We must act. This is a “whole of society” obligation. But the obligation and the accountability are most profound for those who have the power and responsibility to make the difference.
For government, we repeat our call for a national action plan which is accompanied by a budget. This plan should improve policing; it should fund shelters; and it should improve judicial services so that we have a system in which delay is not endemic.
Fundamentally, it must address the education system so that from early childhood education to university, messages of gender and sexual equality and respect are included across the curriculum and that teaching practice is infused with empathy and care.
We have to end corporal punishment, understanding that the use of violence to discipline carries with it more harm than good.
We have to take seriously the need for a gender-sensitive transportation policy that takes women’s greater use of public transportation and real vulnerability getting to or from work or to their families.
Men’s organisations, organisations led by men, and those working with men and boys should take serious responsibility here.
Today we ask male leaders and male-dominated institutions, what are you doing? What are you saying? How are you acting to make the world a more equal and safe space for women?
Not because women are your mothers, sisters, tanties or daughters, but because women are human beings and are equally entitled to lives of dignity, peace and safety.
We call on men to organise a public show of solidarity at this time when women need to know men are committed to a world in which they are safe from men’s violence against women.
Coalition against Domestic Violence,
Institute of Gender and Development Studies,
CAISO Sex and Gender Justice,
Family Planning Association of Trinidad and Tobago,
Caribbean Male Action Network,
CEDAW Committee of Trinidad and Tobago (CCoTT),
Caribbean Association for Feminist Research and Action Trinidad and Tobago,
Millennium Sistahs T&T,
Network of NGOs,
Workingwomen,
PLOTT,
Brown Girl Diary,
Silver Lining Foundation,
WINAD,
YWCA,
WOMANTRA,
The Shelter