Men need support groups too

Dr Varma Deyalsingh, secretary of Association of Psychiatrists of Trinidad and Tobago, writing in the Trinidad Guardian on Friday called for a male cultural change. He was referring to the prevailing male attitude towards women. He was “spot on”.

Lamenting both the male and societal acceptance of blaming the women for violence prevailing against them because of their dress, safety measures, where and when to walk, how to commute and defending themselves, he quite rightly, shifted these as not their responsibility but the need for males to understand that the women do have the right to all these things. It is unacceptable that we blame short or tight clothing on the part of women, as reason to rape or kill them.

Regrettably, many men continue to see themselves as dominant and possessive of women, despite the great strides in every human endeavour in which women are excelling. The list includes successfully landing a rocket on Mars recently from which we got the first sounds from that planet.

Prof B Battacharya, former educator in Trinidad, remarked that violence perpetrated against women are acts of cowardice. Likewise he noted, “The peace of cowards is an invitation to slavery,” relevant words in support of the continued and noteworthy efforts of female organisations of today worldwide. They need our support.

Well do I recall former president Sir Ellis Clarke, commenting on what was called “The Women’s Liberation Movement”, at that time lamenting the lack of a similar men’s organisation. Time for that worldwide to save lives, both male and female.

Dr Deyalsingh also pointed to the fact that this male culture extends beyond our shores, including Australia and UK where we are seeing protests towards women attaining what is their right. It must be a motivation for male rethinking their attitude in this matter and needs follow-up by organisations, inclusive of the Psychiatrists Association, churches, clubs like Lions and Kiwanis, to name a few.

A cultural shift as proposed here, must produce better mental health in our world.

Lennox Sirjuesingh

Chaguanas

