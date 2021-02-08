Men not the real problem

Alongside the regular wake-up rituals of prayer, shower, toothbrush and coffee, many of us last week added picking up the nearest device, and scrolling the feed to see if Gary (Griffith) and his team had found Andrea Bharatt. And then, the gut punch on Thursday. The slow walk in which we hoped it was not so but feared it was. In which we felt, regardless of whether it was her, that somebody else’s daughter had been murdered, and that too was cause for grieving.