Men’s role in ending violence against women

In mid-October, it was reported that of the 319 murders recorded for the year thus far, 44 of these have been women. Twenty-one of these cases of violence against women are reported to have been related to domestic violence.

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, the national lockdown and “stay at home” measures have heightened the vulnerability of women and girls. Violence against women and girls is an assault on women’s human rights. The source of violence against women and girls is the patriarchal context in which women, girls, men and boys live in.

Intimate partner violence, sexual assault, public and workplace harassment, and revenge pornography are all forms of violence that deepen gender inequalities and reproduce the idea that men are dominant and have power of women and girls.

While our Government has signed and ratified international instruments such as the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) which provides protections for women and girls in areas such as education, health and safety, and human tracking, there still lingers a perspective that the State has little to no responsibility in ending violence against women and girls.

Covid-19 has reintroduced the critical role of the State, and State interventions, in defending human rights and promoting the dignity of people. Care work is work of the State. Promoting care for survivors in policy and social services is important, and so is the transformation of attitudes and environments that uphold values of male power and control over women and girls.

Cultural references such as machismo, hegemonic masculinity and even “the dan” capture ideas of manhood and boyhood that invest in toughness, aggression, competition, dominance and control over others, especially women and girls.

Often, feelings of shame and vulnerability are not expressed with care, but they are expressed with aggression stemming from men’s fear of being perceived as weak and powerless.

Indeed, women and girls, like men and boys, may practise aggression in their everyday social interactions.

However, men and boys are brought up in a culture that says violence and dominance are parts of manhood and boyhood. This model of manhood and boyhood is rigid, and promotes the repression of feelings and limits the scope for healthier expressions.

Self-discovery and collective healing are possible when men and boys understand the ways the social and cultural patterns of male dominance and control harm them.

Feminism provides men and boys with an approach to understand gender inequalities and imagine worlds where they are ended.

A feminist perspective can help men understand that violence is not a problem of individual men or “bad men” alone; rather, it is about our patriarchal environment, where the expectations and burdens placed on men and boys lead to violence.

Feminism tells men and boys that women and girls are not their property. Feminism tells men the socially determined expectations of dominance and control put them and others at risk.

Social movements such as “Ni Una Menos” in Latin America lift the banner to end violence against women and girls. This is an example of collective feminist action that highlights the issue of men’s and boys’ responsibility in ending violence and co-creating environments of justice, peace and equality.

—Amílcar Sanatan is PhD candidate in cultural studies at The University of the West Indies, St Augustine, writer, student organiser and gender justice activist.

—Darron James is an undergraduate student of psychology at The University of the West Indies, St Augustine, and student organiser.

• This is the fourth of six articles published by the Express in collaboration with the Coalition Against Domestic Violence (CADV) in observance of the 16 days.

The fifth article will be published tomorrow.

