Mending broken hearts

For the purpose of having accurate records, I wish to make two corrections to published reports—firstly, in Denyse Renne’s well-written story, “Children of hope” (Sunday Express, May 29) and, secondly, on the widely published references during May recalling my Senate appeal on November 19, 2002, asking the government to consider the 1997 Sabga report on children’s homes.

Ms Renne’s story stated that “Dr Ramesh Deosaran’s study into juvenile homes was presented in October 1997 to the University of the West Indies, St Augustine”. However, as indicated in the report, the research was funded by the Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA). Hence, under obligation, this report —Juvenile Homes: An Analytical Basis for Reform, Intervention and Rehabilitation—was also submitted in October 1997 to our government, the Ministry of Social Development for its consideration.

As Ms Renne skilfully explained, this report sought to mend the broken hearts and minds of youths from these children’s homes and empower them into a brighter future. We have lost too many already.

Regarding my reference to the Sabga report, it was widely published that Hansard records showed me saying in the Senate in November 2002 that the 1997 Sabga report was “15 years ago”. No, the correct period was “five years ago”—that is, between 2002 and 1997. It couldn’t be “15 years ago”.

Ramesh Deosaran

professor emeritus

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broken by crime

Broken by crime

It is now abundantly clear that neither the Government nor the Police Service has any solution to the problem of rising crime.

Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob may be doing the best he can, but the situation is beyond the best of him and his officers. As for the Government, its response amounts to a shrug of shoulders.

Creating our CCJ legacy

Recently I read an article in a newspaper (Express) highlighting the thoughts of two lawyers letting us know that Trinidad and Tobago is not fully prepared for the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) to be our last court of appeal.

I was shocked to know that these two lawyers were so distrustful of their peers, and have no ambitions of one day sitting as one of the judges on the CCJ.

You’re the real rot, Ralph

As leader of the House, I note with concern the latest chapter in Ralph Maraj’s ongoing book of hate against the PNM, the Government and our leader, Dr the Honourable Keith Rowley.

One would think by now I would have grown quite accustomed to Mr Maraj’s weekly diatribe and venomous attacks on both our party and our leader, but the sheer hypocrisy of this latest article (Sunday Express column, “The real rot”) is mind-boggling.

Foster Cummings, man on the move

Foster Cummings, man on the move

You have to hand it to Foster Cummings, the Minister of Youth Development and National Service, MP for La Horquetta/Talparo and also the general secretary of the ruling party.

His is very likely the hardest working public relations office in the current administration. Output from his communications department alone tells of this work pattern graphically.

What about ‘dougla’ day?

The East Indian community of T&T celebrated their arrival and all their positive achievements.

A couple of months from now, the African community will be celebrating their emancipation from hundreds of years of merciless slavery and their subsequent accomplishments.

Mending broken hearts

For the purpose of having accurate records, I wish to make two corrections to published reports—firstly, in Denyse Renne’s well-written story, “Children of hope” (Sunday Express, May 29) and, secondly, on the widely published references during May recalling my Senate appeal on November 19, 2002, asking the government to consider the 1997 Sabga report on children’s homes.