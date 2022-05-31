Mending broken hearts

For the purpose of having accurate records, I wish to make two corrections to published reports—firstly, in Denyse Renne’s well-written story, “Children of hope” (Sunday Express, May 29) and, secondly, on the widely published references during May recalling my Senate appeal on November 19, 2002, asking the government to consider the 1997 Sabga report on children’s homes.
Ms Renne’s story stated that “Dr Ramesh Deosaran’s study into juvenile homes was presented in October 1997 to the University of the West Indies, St Augustine”. However, as indicated in the report, the research was funded by the Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA). Hence, under obligation, this report —Juvenile Homes: An Analytical Basis for Reform, Intervention and Rehabilitation—was also submitted in October 1997 to our government, the Ministry of Social Development for its consideration.
As Ms Renne skilfully explained, this report sought to mend the broken hearts and minds of youths from these children’s homes and empower them into a brighter future. We have lost too many already.
Regarding my reference to the Sabga report, it was widely published that Hansard records showed me saying in the Senate in November 2002 that the 1997 Sabga report was “15 years ago”. No, the correct period was “five years ago”—that is, between 2002 and 1997. It couldn’t be “15 years ago”.
Ramesh Deosaran
professor emeritus