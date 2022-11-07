Just like having a Certificate of Good Character is only good until you do something bad, the same applies to any piece of paper endorsing good mental health. Things could change overnight. And remember, a gun is a gun. Some of them are just a bit more expensive than the other.
Murder is murder. Whether the gun used is legally or illegally obtained. Death of course, is death.
It is only a matter of time until more legal FULs may be used in arguments of domestic violence. In fact, a legal firearm could already have been used in a robbery and returned to the owner. Who knows? Who will admit to renting out a legal firearm for profit? Beyond any reasonable doubt, a most lucrative business.
Why would one normal person want to own more than one gun anyway? For showing off?
This is T&T, the most exciting little country outside of Hollywood and Bollywood.