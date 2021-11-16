The many devotees of the Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley in our midst seem to be oblivious to the fact that she was sworn in as Prime Minister of Barbados for the very first time on May 25, 2018—that is a little over three years ago.

Accordingly, much of what has been achieved in Barbados in the area of renewable energy and energy efficiency was achieved under her predecessors over several decades by following a relatively consistent policy during that time.

PM Mottley has not yet really had the opportunity to place her own stamp on the issue, apart from following up on what had been achieved in the past.

Mottley is a very intelligent, articulate, and charismatic figure who is passionate about everything she says and does.

The many accolades heaped on her following her address at COP26 is testament to her outstanding personality, and her immense intellect.

She made us all feel proud to be from the Caribbean. I am quite impressed with her, and I do think that going forward she has the potential to be one of the truly great Caribbean heads of government.

Nonetheless, recently she has been found wanting with respect to her understanding of monetary economics in respect of certain issues concerning the regulations governing commercial banks in the Caribbean, and the difference between a commercial bank and a development bank.

I am confident that given her unquestionable intellect, she will do whatever is required to address that deficiency in her knowledge and experience.

She is relatively new to the job of prime minister, although not to politics, and still has a lot to learn on a variety of issues, especially from a practical point of view.

PM Mottley is facing a deep economic crisis in Barbados with a debt-to-GDP ratio of approximately 144 per cent.

Some of her critics have been suggesting that her high profile on the international stage was a deliberate attempt by her to distract from the calamitous economic situation she faces at home.

How she is able to navigate Barbados out of its current economic crisis will be the true test of her mettle.

I look forward to the day when the Barbadian economy is back on solid ground, and I do hope that with PM Mottley at the helm, we will soon see the light.

Louis W Williams

St Augustine

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Action, not old talk

Action, not old talk

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds could choose to walk back on his statement about an expected resurgence of criminal activity now that the economy is reopening. However, it would not alter the fact that it is occurring before our eyes. With gang-related and other murders now galloping, Minister Hinds should be spending less time abusing the media and provoking political kuchoor on social media, and more time on the work of securing the nation.

Stand ready to defend yourself

We the people should heed the concerns of senior officials who are worried that the criminals will break loose after the state of emergency ends.

One powerful reason is Christmas is around the corner. With the SoE restrictions, the criminals were restricted in movement and crimes were perceived to be mitigated to some extent.

Post-SoE test for our country

The imminent conclusion of the state of emergency will eventually test the discipline of us as citizens.

Whether you are vaccinated or not, we all should be extremely sceptical and cautious about the prospect of being hospitalised in this country.

Prior to Covid-19 we already had a medical system that was questionable as far as many of its citizens were concerned.

They are pushing us to failed state status

I am not politically affiliated with any particular party and consider myself to be an independent with regard to politics.

Trinidad and Tobago in my opinion is moving towards authoritarian rule.

There is political interference within the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, the financial sector and within State-run enterprises.

It mustn’t be business as usual

Is the population of our country mature and courageous enough to tell the politicians that we have had enough and can take no more of their theatrics and unresponsiveness?

Have we as a people not reached the limit of our tolerance of their childish immaturity and tit-for-tat behaviour?

The trust equation

The trust equation

AFTER expensive and intensive study and in-person experience with established systems in the US and in Jamaica, a Trinidad and Tobago debates commission collapsed in 2015, just about five years after it had been heralded into existence.