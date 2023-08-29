I was invited to deliver the feature address at the Mayaro past pupils awards function in July. In addition to teaching life lessons, I spoke about my idyllic childhood vacations in Mayaro, digging for chip-chip and sea tattoos, pulling seine, catching crab with coconut boats, and even fetching water from a well.
I told the excited pupils, their parents and the officials present that my mother was from the musical Timothy family that Michael Anthony had immortalised in his book, Green Days by the River. I asked them if they knew of that famous son of the Mayaro soil, Michael Anthony, and they chorused, “Yes.” They even knew of his books.
I was pleased and I promised myself then to call Michael Anthony soon. I was leaving for Belgium the next day, so I vowed I would call him on my return.
Immediately, on my return, I got caught up with the Mausica Teachers College 60th anniversary celebrations. At the dinner/dance at Radisson, a high school friend saw me having a ball on the dance floor. Grinning from ear to ear, she shouted, “Hazel, what about Uncle Horatio?” “Yvette,” I responded, “You know Uncle Horatio has been dead for over 50 years, right?”
She was referring to my mother’s cousin, Horatio Richardson, at whose home I had spent all my vacations. She had never forgotten the story I had serialised in The Beacon, Holy Name Convent’s school newspaper, about my Mayaro adventures.
Her mention of Uncle Horatio sent me into a reverie about Mayaro and I silently vowed to call Michael Anthony soon.
I recalled that when I was teaching at a primary school in Port of Spain and he was working at Texaco, he had graciously accepted my invitation to come and talk to our pupils. They were thrilled to meet such a famous author. It was an experience they would never forget.
The last time I had seen Michael Anthony was at the launch for his book about the Diego Martin flood.
He was as delighted to see me as I was to see him, and he greeted me by calling me “Soucouyant!” It was his teasing reminder of the time when I was teaching in Mayaro and had won prizes on Scouting for Talent for performing a Guyanese poem about a soucouyant. The headline the next day had stated that a soucouyant had swooped down from Mayaro Village.
As we hugged and kissed, little did I know that it would be for the last time.
When I read in our Timothy Family chat on Thursday evening of the sad news of his passing, I was filled with regret. The week before, my sister had spent the weekend in Mayaro with friends and a feeling of longing for Mayaro had enveloped my being.
The urge to call Michael Anthony was strong, but was always thwarted by distractions. I have since learned from his family and Professor Emerita Brereton that the call might not have been fruitful.
Farewell, beloved son of the soil. You have run a good course. You have heard the Sound of Marching Feet, as you walked Sandra Street, and, indeed, all the Towns and Villages of Trinidad and Tobago.
You viewed Historic Landmarks of Port of Spain and Anaparima, unaccompanied by The Lamplighter. You knew The Games were Coming and you did not have time to play Cricket in the Road In the Heat of the Day, far less, spend a Year in San Fernando.
Perhaps, you would have liked to tarry a while and design a project for The Making of Port of Spain, that would involve images of the King of the Masquerade, drawn from The Carnivals of T&T from Inception to Year 2000.
But the Lord said, “Well done, good and faithful servant, you have enlightened us about the History of T&T in the 20th Century, and so much more. Your Green Days by the River are now spent and I summon you, like Butler, Till the Final Bell, to A Better and Brighter Day.”
Senator Hazel
Thompson-Ahye