Mighty mankind... snatching at a straw

Covid-19 speaks to the fragility of the human condition which, with all its egotistic independence and self-sufficiency and even presumed sense of superiority in nature, is being shown to be vulnerable in the search for a cure, top scientists scrambling to put half-measures in place as a result, like a drowning man snatching at a straw.
Washing of hands ad infinitum and “social distancing” have become gospel because they’re all we’ve got in the absence of anything else, but these are at best defensive mechanisms, to limit the spread of the virus rather than a proactive approach to eliminate the seemingly invincible enemy.
I do not disparage these genuine efforts at solving the problem but their failure so far prompts me to put a philosophical spin on the issue of how fragile we are as a species. I do not have the answers, but against that “ego” referred to above, which is so characteristic of all humans, we must begin to recognise the interconnectivity, indeed interdependence, of the world in all its helplessness, as we look for a way to deal with this problem.
Maybe we are being pushed into this kind of stocktaking by a superior force which sees us on the brink of self-destruction because of “ego” in the form of a false sense of superiority in terms of race, colour, class, economic standing, and over the other species which share this planet with us, driving us to our self-annihilation.
How can we be involved in “nano” technology and in projects to reach Mars inter alia, and cannot stave off a virus that seems to belong to a colony of viruses such as SARS and MERS with which we are familiar?
Dr Errol Narine Benjamin
via e-mail