Mighty mankind... snatching at a straw

Covid-19 speaks to the fragility of the human condition which, with all its egotistic independence and self-sufficiency and even presumed sense of superiority in nature, is being shown to be vulnerable in the search for a cure, top scientists scrambling to put half-measures in place as a result, like a drowning man snatching at a straw.

Washing of hands ad infinitum and “social distancing” have become gospel because they’re all we’ve got in the absence of anything else, but these are at best defensive mechanisms, to limit the spread of the virus rather than a proactive approach to eliminate the seemingly invincible enemy.

I do not disparage these genuine efforts at solving the problem but their failure so far prompts me to put a philosophical spin on the issue of how fragile we are as a species. I do not have the answers, but against that “ego” referred to above, which is so characteristic of all humans, we must begin to recognise the interconnectivity, indeed interdependence, of the world in all its helplessness, as we look for a way to deal with this problem.

Maybe we are being pushed into this kind of stocktaking by a superior force which sees us on the brink of self-destruction because of “ego” in the form of a false sense of superiority in terms of race, colour, class, economic standing, and over the other species which share this planet with us, driving us to our self-annihilation.

How can we be involved in “nano” technology and in projects to reach Mars inter alia, and cannot stave off a virus that seems to belong to a colony of viruses such as SARS and MERS with which we are familiar?

Dr Errol Narine Benjamin

via e-mail

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The die is cast

The die is cast

The government and people of Barbados are owed our gratitude for their humanitarian act of accepting 35 nationals of Trinidad and Tobago after authorities here refused to relax our borders to allow them in.

The plague: a few changes

The plague: a few changes

They teach you in journalism school never to use the phrase “...X has changed the world forever”. Or at least they should. Covid-19 is certainly not going to change the world forever, but it is going to change quite a few things, in some cases for a long time. Here’s nine of them, in no particular order.

A perfect storm

Economists are not seermen or prophets of gloom and doom, or anything else. Just over five years ago, I wrote an article in the Express, “The Imperative of Adjustment”, which argued that in the face of the 2014 oil and gas price shock, this country needed to embark quickly and decisively on a self-imposed programme of adjustment which recognised:

Guyana at the cross-roads

Guyana at the cross-roads

hearing into the second injunction arising from the stalled elections which were held in Guyana on March 2 takes place today, in the midst of a growing crisis over what has not been taking place there. Two former high profile public administration figures have come out, within days of each other last week, calling on the president to come out from under the shadows of people with bad intentions and let the court-ordered recount of votes proceed.

Mighty mankind... snatching at a straw

Covid-19 speaks to the fragility of the human condition which, with all its egotistic independence and self-sufficiency and even presumed sense of superiority in nature, is being shown to be vulnerable in the search for a cure, top scientists scrambling to put half-measures in place as a result, like a drowning man snatching at a straw.

Br

MR Prime Minister, as a nation we are congratulating ourselves, our Government and you on our low Covid-19 infection rate. It looks like the swift actions to close borders and educate the public on infection avoidance are having the desired effect. We thank you for these actions—I’m sure they will save many lives.