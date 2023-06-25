Minimum wage means higher unemployment for least skilled

The trade unions want the minimum wage raised to $30 an hour. Their argument is that this is necessary to ensure workers can meet the costs of living.
But, if this is so, why stick to $30 an hour? Why not $50? Or, for that matter, why not $1,000 an hour so that, in a few months, every worker in Trinidad and Tobago can be a multi-millionaire?
The reason is that even trade unionists know wage rates are determined at the margin—ie, an employer will pay workers a rate where their productivity is higher than their salaries so that the company can make a profit.
When the Government mandates a minimum wage, this causes employers to take other measures to keep their firm viable, such as giving workers fewer hours or laying off some employees.
Moreover, economists have long proven through studies in many countries (including Trinidad and Tobago) that the minimum wage results in higher unemployment for the least-skilled persons.
This happens because the Minimum Wage Act is, in essence, a law that makes it illegal for lower-skilled people to offer their labour at a cheaper price. Thus, employers are prevented from hiring them (unless they are unregistered Venezuelans).
And what is the least-skilled, least employable cohort in T&T? It is young black males. These are the ones who will bear the brunt of an increased minimum wage should the Government decide to cave in to union demands.
Elton Singh
Couva