There is a difference between leaders and all the rest of us. This is the reason the world hardly gets better although it is actually possible to have the world become better every day.

A Leader, as an illustration of this point, will read the following information taken from the Judith Jones Task Force Report, “Safeguarding Children in Community Residences and Child Support Centres in Trinidad and Tobago”, and suffer a broken heart:

The report also highlights one case where a child categorised as “in need of care” was attacked by a child in need of supervision.

The report said, “In one such critical incident report, he was sodomised with a broom handle by another resident. This resident also inflicted bodily harm on another resident when he bit off a piece of the peer’s ear lobe.”

We know that the Leader in this case, Mrs Ayanna Webster-Roy, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Gender and Child Affairs suffered a broken heart upon reading the above information, (and much else that is sickening and horrifying) because she told us so. We also learned that she read the report last year.

It is not clear whether she has been suffering from this broken heart since reading the report, but it is very clear indeed that she has done precisely nothing about what she read.

So a Leader, we learn from this situation, does not act. A Leader takes no action.

Recall that this Member of Parliament stated in 2021 that she only took the vaccination against Covid-19 because her husband and her father advised her to do so.

I am not a Leader and would not be able to keep company with the person in Trinidad and Tobago responsible for Gender and Child Affairs. Dr Keith Rowley should not be keeping company with her either.

When I read the description of the child mentioned above my cold, cold heart was not broken.

I stumbled from my chair to the yard and wretched my guts out at the very thought of that poor child. Leaders do not suffer unseemly displays like that ---- only broken hearts ---and unless someone replaces them the suffering

that in this modern world could be prevented, well, it will continue uninterrupted, just as it has since our leader read that report last year.

A Blade

Tobago

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

My sex tape

My sex tape

So, I am somewhere above 40 years old, a good and solid Generation X. It is a good place to be since I am the middle generation, and I could appreciate and understand both the older generation of baby boomers and the younger Generation Y and Z.

WASA’s tangled web

WASA’s tangled web

Within days of being appointed Minister of Public Utilities in August 2020, Marvin Gonzales declared the transformation of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to be his number one priority.

In the 21 months since then, Minister Gonzales has gone through two acting CEOs, an executive director and is now on a third acting CEO at WASA. In an environment of turbulence, successive deadlines for implementing WASA’s long-promised plan transformation has been missed.

Politician stereotyping

I’ve worked hard and long to overcome my prejudices. For the most part, I’ve been successful. I no longer have the automatic negative response that I used to have towards certain groups and categories of people. People are people. There is no person who can be totally defined by their group affiliation. There is no group made up of individuals who all think, feel and act identically.

Mission abort?

Mission abort?

In the 19th century, Jamaica enacted the Offences Against the Person Act of 1864 based on the 1861 English Act. The Act makes abortion illegal and subjects any person who intends to procure a miscarriage, unlawfully administers any poison or noxious thing, or unlawfully uses any instrument or other means to the same end to be subject to life imprisonment, with or without hard labour. Furthermore, a pregnant woman who acts in like manner concerning her pregnancy is subject to the same penalty.

Getting the data right

Tobago has a population of 60,000. Before the Easter weekend we were told that Tobago police expected approximately 120,000 Trinidadians to visit Tobago over the Easter weekend. After the weekend, we heard in the media that 100,000 Trinidadians had visited Tobago.

With a population of 60,000 where did those 100,000 Trinidadians sleep when in Tobago? On the beach? Well maybe. But…

Who will be top cop?

Should anyone aspire to be police commissioner? The job appears to be fraught with “trouble and worries” – danger, disrespect and uncertainty. Yet many persons continue to compete for this position. Well! What can I say, except, some persons have that destiny.