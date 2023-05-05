Minister Hinds takes the cake...again

I am quite used to hearing Fitzgerald Hinds talk utter rubbish, like when he said that as Minister of National Security, the safety of the citizenry is not his duty; and when he said it is not his job to secure a crime plan.

His latest statement, however, that the bomb scare at schools may not have been an act of terror, takes the cake. The threat was to take revenge, blow up schools, kill all the children who survived the explosions, ensuring none is left alive, and to create the biggest bloodbath in the history of this nation.

Mr Hinds said this may be the act of an ordinary miscreant. This may very well be so, but then it will be an ordinary miscreant committing an act of terror.

This man is supposed to have studied law and he doesn’t know that terrorism is not defined by who commits it, but by what is com­mitted.

This man proves time after time that he lacks the capacity for logical reasoning.

Len Ragoobir

Charlieville

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Saluting Mr Jagurnauth

Saluting Mr Jagurnauth

Notwithstanding the obvious differences between a car submerged in a shallow swamp metres from a major roadway and a Delta P incident undersea that sucked five souls into a 30-inch pipeline, it was difficult for passing trucker John Jagurnauth not to see the ghost of the February 2022 Paria tragedy in last week’s rescue of an imperilled motorist.

Rudderless, we flounder

Rudderless, we flounder

In hindsight, it was a rather selfish column, so wrapped up in my woebegone mood that it might actually have been unfair. Not long after David Rudder migrated to Canada, I had written of the enormous loss to our country’s psyche. My distress came from the abiding feeling that for decades he had repeatedly prodded our social conscience with his lyrical truths.

An ‘innocent agent’ or ‘agent provocateur’?

I recently read a very interesting article by attorney Brent Winters concerning the matter between Brent Thomas and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).

I want to refer to certain definitions he highlighted, and to include the definition of two other legal phrases that may put another flavour into this pot of confusion.

Minister Hinds takes the cake...again

I am quite used to hearing Fitzgerald Hinds talk utter rubbish, like when he said that as Minister of National Security, the safety of the citizenry is not his duty; and when he said it is not his job to secure a crime plan.

Time for fresh faces in leadership

With Trinidad and Tobago reeling from six murders in 24 hours earlier this week, over 200 murders for the year, and rampant violence in schools, it goes without saying that brand new ideas and initiatives are needed to fight crime.

But who will generate these brand new ideas and initiatives? Will Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds do it?

Having a head for business

Having a head for business

At the recent (and wildly successful) NGC Bocas Lit Fest, Cheryl Bowles introduced her family and business history, The Ladder We Ascend (it had been formally launched late last year). Unsur­prisingly, Bowles and her companies feature in a new book by Trevor Millett, with the clever title Having a Head for Business: Afro-Trinidadian Businesses in the Black. Millett, a Trinidadian based in New York, published the pioneering The Chinese in Trinidad in 1993.