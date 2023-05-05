Minister Hinds takes the cake...again

I am quite used to hearing Fitzgerald Hinds talk utter rubbish, like when he said that as Minister of National Security, the safety of the citizenry is not his duty; and when he said it is not his job to secure a crime plan.
His latest statement, however, that the bomb scare at schools may not have been an act of terror, takes the cake. The threat was to take revenge, blow up schools, kill all the children who survived the explosions, ensuring none is left alive, and to create the biggest bloodbath in the history of this nation.
Mr Hinds said this may be the act of an ordinary miscreant. This may very well be so, but then it will be an ordinary miscreant committing an act of terror.
This man is supposed to have studied law and he doesn’t know that terrorism is not defined by who commits it, but by what is committed.
This man proves time after time that he lacks the capacity for logical reasoning.
Len Ragoobir
Charlieville