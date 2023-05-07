Minister’s conduct deplorable

It is as if the Brent Thomas abduction and malicious arrest in Barbados by the T&T police is not sufficient to bring shame and disgust to the Minister of National Security, now he makes his faux pas and drags the Judiciary into disrepute.

He did it by saying that criminals have friends in the Judiciary which implies that criminals can commit crimes and expect the Judiciary to protect them from prosecution. Such is a serious and devastating blow to the integrity of the Judiciary and Chief Justice Ivor Archie.

However, in order to sustain its integrity and independence, the Judiciary has a moral obligation to immediately defend the accusation made by the Minister of National Security that it is criminally contaminated and influenced by criminals.

Mr Fitzgerald Hinds has not produced any evidence whatsoever to back up or support his claims. It appears he is suffering from some sort of cognitive dissonance. His behaviour is not consistent with professionalism, which indicates his outburst and unwanted rhetoric which has brought disdain or contempt to the highest office.

But although he appears potentially unfit for office as the Minister of National Security, he is unshakable or unremovable because the Prime Minister has not expressed any dissatisfaction with his behaviour.

Mr Hinds’ conduct and behaviour is totally questionable; he is an attorney and should be held to higher standards; he should exercise more caution in order not to subvert the course of justice and subject the Judiciary to unwarranted investigation.

I believe Mr Hinds has outlived his usefulness as the Minister of National Security. This is not only my opinion but several media reports have also indicated that it is time for him to abdicate the office or it is the duty of the PM to replace him.

He is practically adding fuel to fire while remaining in office while the PM is trying to hold on to power and do his best to lead this country out of criminal pervasiveness. It’s all happening under the Prime Minister’s watch.

St Ann’s Hospital will be happy to evaluate him for any behaviour disorders and tell us if he is truly fit to remain in office, I think.

Jay Rakhar

New York

